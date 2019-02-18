Accedian :'s SkyLIGHT PVX Achieves VMware Ready Status

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, the end-to-end network and application performance experts, today announced that its SkyLIGHT PVX, a full-stack and fully virtualized NPM/APM solution, has achieved VMware Ready status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process SkyLIGHT PVX 5.0.5 has achieved VMware's highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware vCloud NFV 2.0 and 3.0, as well as VMware Integrated OpenStack 4.0 and 5.0, for production environments.

"We are pleased that Accedian SkyLIGHT PVX qualifies for the VMware Ready logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that SkyLIGHT PVX can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

"By using Accedian SkyLIGHT PVX with VMware's vCloud NFV platform, organizations can easily deploy a certified solution that immediately provides value, eliminates performance blind spots and ensures that business-critical applications function flawlessly. Unified NPM/APM becomes particularly powerful in environments where IT and network operations teams need to assure experience across datacenters or within hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer at Accedian.

Piasentin elaborated: "SkyLIGHT PVX delivers an unprecedented level of visibility to pinpoint application and network performance degradation issues in a matter of minutes. This certification illustrates to our customers that we understand the challenges of today's complex digital environments. We are committed to supporting and validating our customers' chosen best-of-breed infrastructure to ensure that resources are focused on driving business value and competitive edge. SkyLIGHT PVX's capabilities empower IT and network operations team to ensure truly seamless digital experiences."

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Accedian SkyLIGHT PVX can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/solutions/accedian-skylight-pvx-5-0-5. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

