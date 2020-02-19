Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Accel Entertainment : SEC Filing - RW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:20am EST

RW

Accel Entertainment, Inc.

140 Tower Drive

Burr Ridge, Illinois 60527

(630) 972 -2235

February 18, 2020

VIA EDGAR

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

Division of Corporation Finance

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

Re:

Accel Entertainment, Inc.

Registration Statement on Form S-3

Filed December 12, 2019

File No. 333-235487

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to Rule 477 ('Rule 477') under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), Accel Entertainment, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Registrant'), hereby requests that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') consent to the withdrawal, effective as of the date hereof or at the earliest practicable date hereafter, of the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed with the Commission on December 12, 2019, File No. 333-235487, together with all exhibits thereto (collectively, the 'Registration Statement').

The Registrant requests withdrawal of the Registration Statement in response to the Commission's written comments on January 6, 2020 and on February 7, 2020, pursuant to which the Commission stated that the Registrant is not eligible to use Form S-3. The Registrant will be filing a new registration statement on Form S-1 as soon as practicable after the submission of this request. The Registrant confirms that no securities have been sold pursuant to the Registration Statement. Furthermore, the Registrant believes that the withdrawal of the Registration Statement is consistent with the public interest and the protection of investors, as contemplated by paragraph (a) of Rule 477.

It is the Registrant's understanding that this application for withdrawal of the Registration Statement will be deemed granted at the time filed with the Commission unless, within fifteen calendar days after such date, the Registrant receives notice from the Commission that this application will not be granted.

The Registrant requests, in accordance with Rule 457(p) under the Securities Act, that all fees paid to the Commission in connection with the filing of the Registration Statement be credited to the Registrant's account to be offset against the filing fee for the filing of any future registration statement or registration statements.

If you have any questions regarding this application for withdrawal, please contact the Registrant's legal counsel, Nicolas H.R. Dumont of Fenwick & West LLP, at (212) 430-2679.

Sincerely,

Accel Entertainment, Inc.

By:

/s/ Derek Harmer

Name: Derek Harmer

Title:

General Counsel and Secretary

Disclaimer

Accel Entertainment Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aKKR : to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum 2020
BU
06:50aNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : :Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aGLOBALDATA : UK leads charge in many fintech areas as e-commerce accounts for $3.5 trillion of worldwide sales, says GlobalData
PU
06:50aESRB publishes report on systemic cyberattacks
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Amitsoq Update
PU
06:50aSystemic cyber risk
PU
06:50aOWENS CORNING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50aRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. : Launches FastMetals E-Commerce Platform
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group