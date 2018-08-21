AccelStor, the manufacturer of innovative award-winning all-flash array
(AFA), today announced its high-availability all-flash array, the
NeoSapphire H710, delivering the ultimate virtual desktop experience and
offering rich VMware integrated features, will be showcased during
VMworld 2018 US, at booth #2120, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel &
Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA, from August 26 to 30, 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005259/en/
AccelStor Unveils New Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and VMware Integrated Solutions at VMworld 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)
With the theme of “FlexiSatisfaction: Take a sip of your V. dream.™” for
the trade show, AccelStor aims to highlight how your virtualization
requirements can be easily satisfied with the most reliable
shared-nothing architecture and award-winning FlexiRemap® technology.
A unique shared-nothing architecture means simple and affordable desktop
services continuity with zero Recovery Time Objective and Recovery Point
Objective. FlexiRemap® enables all-flash array to deliver a
smooth virtual experience and remain responsive under extreme peak
workloads. Choose AccelStor, your virtualization dream can be
accomplished as easily as slurping fine aromatic coffee like a
connoisseur!
“Technology-driven innovation is disrupting every market and industry,
and data is the most valuable asset to discover new insight and business
opportunity for every business.” said David Kao, Vice President of
AccelStor. “NeoSapphire H710 is the breakthrough high-availability
solution to ensure virtualization services continuity. With fully tested
and validated by Login VSI and integrated with VMware Virtual Volumes
(VVols) and vCenter Site Recovery Manager (SRM), the powerful
NeoSapphire all-flash array is a total effortless solution for data
protection, performance enhancement, and storage efficiency, enabling IT
administrators and desktop users have better virtualization experience.”
To learn more, please come visit our booth or book one-on-one
meetings with AccelStor storage experts at our booth.
About AccelStor Ltd.
AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk
arrays to modern all-flash storage arrays. AccelStor's NeoSapphire
all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiSuite® features, deliver sustained
high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage
management, multi-protocol support and hot-swappable solid-state drives,
the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for
I/O-intensive applications such as AI, IoT, HPC, virtualization,
database applications, media processing, financial transactions and
gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire AFA, please
visit www.accelstor.com.
