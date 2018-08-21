Log in
AccelStor : Unveils New Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and VMware Integrated Solutions at VMworld 2018

08/21/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

Accelerating desktop and server virtualization with the most reliable all-flash array solutions

AccelStor, the manufacturer of innovative award-winning all-flash array (AFA), today announced its high-availability all-flash array, the NeoSapphire H710, delivering the ultimate virtual desktop experience and offering rich VMware integrated features, will be showcased during VMworld 2018 US, at booth #2120, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA, from August 26 to 30, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005259/en/

AccelStor Unveils New Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and VMware Integrated Solutions at VMworld 2018 ...

AccelStor Unveils New Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and VMware Integrated Solutions at VMworld 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the theme of “FlexiSatisfaction: Take a sip of your V. dream.™” for the trade show, AccelStor aims to highlight how your virtualization requirements can be easily satisfied with the most reliable shared-nothing architecture and award-winning FlexiRemap® technology. A unique shared-nothing architecture means simple and affordable desktop services continuity with zero Recovery Time Objective and Recovery Point Objective. FlexiRemap® enables all-flash array to deliver a smooth virtual experience and remain responsive under extreme peak workloads. Choose AccelStor, your virtualization dream can be accomplished as easily as slurping fine aromatic coffee like a connoisseur!

“Technology-driven innovation is disrupting every market and industry, and data is the most valuable asset to discover new insight and business opportunity for every business.” said David Kao, Vice President of AccelStor. “NeoSapphire H710 is the breakthrough high-availability solution to ensure virtualization services continuity. With fully tested and validated by Login VSI and integrated with VMware Virtual Volumes (VVols) and vCenter Site Recovery Manager (SRM), the powerful NeoSapphire all-flash array is a total effortless solution for data protection, performance enhancement, and storage efficiency, enabling IT administrators and desktop users have better virtualization experience.”

To learn more, please come visit our booth or book one-on-one meetings with AccelStor storage experts at our booth.

About AccelStor Ltd.

AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage arrays. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiSuite® features, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support and hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications such as AI, IoT, HPC, virtualization, database applications, media processing, financial transactions and gaming. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire AFA, please visit www.accelstor.com.


© Business Wire 2018
