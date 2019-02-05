AccelerComm : Lands Funding for 5G New Radio and 4G LTE Networks IP

Southampton, ENGLAND, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccelerComm has today announced the completion of a £2.5 million funding round led by Bloc Ventures and IP Group. The investment will fund and scale the further development and commercialisation of low delay LDPC, Polar and Turbo channel coding products. Applications include 4G LTE, 5G New Radio, MIMO cellular communications and other proprietary systems where low power, small footprint and ultra-low latency are all key requirements.

Through this investment Bloc Ventures - which was founded by industry veterans from Arm Holdings and Vodafone - will take a seat on the board, adding to the experienced team through their deep knowledge of the cellular communications sector.

AccelerComm's optimised Polar coding chain is already in commercial use today in 5G New Radio products, less than eight months after Release 15 of the 5G NR specification was concluded by 3GPP. AccelerComm's high performance offering is fully configurable and has the smallest silicon footprint, lowest power and the lowest latency in the market. It is 3GPP standards compliant and covers the total processing chain including the encode-decode engine, channel interleaving, rate matching, CRC and early termination functions.

AccelerComm's newly appointed CEO and former ARM executive, Tom Cronk, commented: "This investment supports and underwrites our strategy to meet the demand in a growing wireless connected world for products that can increase communications performance without compromising on size and power."

David Leftley, CTO and co-Founder at Bloc Ventures, commented: "AccelerComm's technology greatly enhances the latency performance of wireless communications and the availability of the company's IP in the market is fundamental to enabling the delivery of ultra-low latency applications of 5G, such as V2X in automotive and mobile edge compute. The UK has a strong pedigree of wireless communications technology and we believe AccelerComm will become one of global leaders in this space as it looks to apply its IP and know-how to other areas of the 5G communications stack."

Dr Lee Thornton, Director – New Business and Partnerships at IP Group Plc, commented: "AccelerComm has gone from strength to strength since obtaining seed funding from IP Group in 2016 and we are delighted to stand behind the business with this additional investment as they continue their journey towards the full commercial roll-out of their suite of industry-leading 5G channel coding products."

AccelerComm provides LDPC, polar and turbo FEC solutions which enable optimal performance of communication systems, and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the speed of next generation communications, namely the error correction decoding that is required to overcome the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

Bloc Ventures is an evergreen investment company, not an investment fund. It invests in early stage deep technology companies and has been designed and structured to identify and build on compelling investment opportunities to create long term value and mitigate risk for investors.

IP Group was set up with a mission to evolve great ideas into world-changing businesses. We achieve this by systematically helping to create, build and support outstanding intellectual property-based companies. The Group pioneered the concept of the long-term partnership model with UK universities and has spent many years honing a unique approach to building businesses and providing support along the journey from "cradle to maturity".

