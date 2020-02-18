Log in
Accelerate Diagnostics schedules call to review 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results

02/18/2020 | 01:49pm EST

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. announced today that management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics)

To listen to the audio webcast online, visit ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until May 19, 2020.

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the conference ID: 2860141

International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (international) using the replay code 10138283 until May 19, 2020.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for serious infections. The FDA-cleared system and kit fully automate sample preparation steps, enabling phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-diagnostics-schedules-call-to-review-2019-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301006877.html

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
