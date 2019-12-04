Accelerate Diagnostics to Participate in 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on December 4, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that Larry Mehren, chief executive officer, will participate in a 25-minute question and answer session at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on December 4, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Jack Phillips, chief operating officer, and Steve Reichling, the company's chief financial officer, will accompany Mr. Mehren.

A live audiocast of the session will be accessible through the company's investor relations website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audiocast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno™ system and Accelerate PhenoTest™ BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for serious infections. The FDA-cleared system and kit fully automate sample preparation steps, enabling phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

