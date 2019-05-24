Accelerate Your Business in South Korea Through 2019 K-Startup Grand Challenge

Entrepreneurs from across the globe should set their sights on
participating in the 2019 K-Startup Grand Challenge.
Supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and National IT Industry
Promotion Agency (NIPA) of South Korea, the initiative provides
invaluable support and comprehensive resources to early age startups.
Applications for the K-Startup
Grand Challenge are currently being accepted through June 14, 2019.
In order to advance in the program, teams must pass a regional audition.
A judging panel of startup ecosystem experts and Korean accelerators
will select 40 teams to participate in an enriching 3.5 month-long
acceleration program in Korea.
The selected teams will have exclusive access to free office space at
the Startup Campus in Pangyo Techno Valley, one-on-one mentoring,
information sessions, coaching on Korean and Asian business culture and
the chance to attend insightful seminars on accounting regulations to
tax laws, patents and more. Opportunities for networking with executives
from major Korean companies spanning from smartphones to semiconductors
that are interested in collaborating with startups are also in store.
Assistance will be available to foreign nationals who need help securing
a proper visa through the Startup Immigration Support System of the
NIPA, which has the distinction of being the “Global Center for Startup
and Immigration.”
The top 40 teams of the K-Startup Grand Challenge will receive a total
of $10,840 over 3.5 months to cover living expenses. In addition, the
top 20 startups will be eligible to receive a total of $10,840 each in
additional grants for settlement in Korea based on the results of their
Demo Day in early December and settlement evaluation. It will be
interesting to see what brilliant ideas the teams present from AI,
Blockchain, IoT, Big Data, FinTech, 5G, Biotech and other sectors.
Since its inception, the K-Startup Grand Challenge has proven to be an
outstanding success, fostering growth for international startups. Last
year, 1,771 startups from 108 countries competed for a coveted spot in
the program.
The program has been published in TechCrunch.
If you are ready to take your business to the next level and
would like to participate in the 2019 K-Startup Grand Challenge, visit
the official website(www.k-startupgc.org)
and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/kstartupgc)
or watch teaser video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2D2nlWZjbvY).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005113/en/