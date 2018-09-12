Acceleration Partners : Expands Global Performance-Driven Partner Marketing to Asia-Pacific

Acceleration
Partners, the largest independent global partner marketing agency,
has established a regional headquarters in Singapore and hired Janice
Tan-David as Managing Director for their Asia-Pacific region.
“We are thrilled to be officially launching Acceleration Partners in
APAC and to have found an incredible leader in Janice,” said Robert
Glazer, founder and CEO of Acceleration Partners. “Our 'Global
Strategy, Local Context' approach to performance-driven marketing and
program management has allowed our global teams to address the unique
challenges clients face when expanding into a new market. We’re excited
to build on that with our Singapore headquarters and help existing and
future clients positively promote their brands and acquire new customers
in APAC and beyond.”
Acceleration Partners has launched and expanded partner programs for
leading brands in diverse verticals around the globe, including the
U.S., Latin America, the EU and Asia.
“Navigating the nuances of how business is conducted in different
countries and stakeholder diversity are the primary challenges for most
companies expanding globally. In many parts of the APAC region, which
generally encompasses 38 different countries, languages, compliance
regulations, states of development and consumer personas, a successful
expansion requires a shift in mindset, resources and strategic
priorities,” said Tan-David.
The performance-driven marketing model is strong in APAC and offers
exceptional growth potential for companies in multiple industries,
including online marketplaces, travel and tourism, consumer lifestyle,
retail/e-commerce and financial services.
About Acceleration Partners
Acceleration
Partners is a global marketing agency delivering performance-driven
customer acquisition and partnership programs for the world’s leading
brands. Through our Performance Partnerships® framework, we help clients
create transparent, high-value programs that bring more customers,
incremental sales and faster growth. Acceleration Partners’ growing
global reach, discerning industry expertise and relationships with
performance-focused partners has led to a client roster that includes
Target, adidas, Gymboree, Reebok, Warby Parker, ThirdLove, ButcherBox,
FindYourTrainer, Smart Destinations, Luca + Danni and many other brands.
