Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acceleration Partners : Expands Global Performance-Driven Partner Marketing to Asia-Pacific

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Acceleration Partners, the largest independent global partner marketing agency, has established a regional headquarters in Singapore and hired Janice Tan-David as Managing Director for their Asia-Pacific region.

“We are thrilled to be officially launching Acceleration Partners in APAC and to have found an incredible leader in Janice,” said Robert Glazer, founder and CEO of Acceleration Partners. “Our 'Global Strategy, Local Context' approach to performance-driven marketing and program management has allowed our global teams to address the unique challenges clients face when expanding into a new market. We’re excited to build on that with our Singapore headquarters and help existing and future clients positively promote their brands and acquire new customers in APAC and beyond.”

Acceleration Partners has launched and expanded partner programs for leading brands in diverse verticals around the globe, including the U.S., Latin America, the EU and Asia.

“Navigating the nuances of how business is conducted in different countries and stakeholder diversity are the primary challenges for most companies expanding globally. In many parts of the APAC region, which generally encompasses 38 different countries, languages, compliance regulations, states of development and consumer personas, a successful expansion requires a shift in mindset, resources and strategic priorities,” said Tan-David.

The performance-driven marketing model is strong in APAC and offers exceptional growth potential for companies in multiple industries, including online marketplaces, travel and tourism, consumer lifestyle, retail/e-commerce and financial services.

About Acceleration Partners

Acceleration Partners is a global marketing agency delivering performance-driven customer acquisition and partnership programs for the world’s leading brands. Through our Performance Partnerships® framework, we help clients create transparent, high-value programs that bring more customers, incremental sales and faster growth. Acceleration Partners’ growing global reach, discerning industry expertise and relationships with performance-focused partners has led to a client roster that includes Target, adidas, Gymboree, Reebok, Warby Parker, ThirdLove, ButcherBox, FindYourTrainer, Smart Destinations, Luca + Danni and many other brands.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15aTANAKA : Develops 70 degrees C Low-temperature Sintering Technology using Silver Nano Ink and Full-surface Silver Metal Film Forming Technology using Etching Processes
AQ
04:15aVODAFONE QATAR : backs 'Qatari Success 2' fest
AQ
04:12aNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and Equinor join efforts in the area of process and fire safety, occupational safety and health and environmental protection
PU
04:10aNuvectra® Announces Pricing of Follow-On Stock Offering
GL
04:08aEven without Ma as chairman, Alibaba will thrive
AQ
04:08aMa sets an example with succession plan
AQ
04:07aSINO GAS & ENERGY : Scheme of Arrangement is Legally Effective
PU
04:02aCOLLABORATIVE ROBOTS MARKET 2017 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, APPLICATIONS, FORECASTS TO 2023 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Collaborative Robots Market by payload capacity (between 5 and 10 kg, up to 5 kg, above 10 kg), application (pick, place, assembly, packaging, palletizing, handling, machine tending, quality testing, gluing, welding) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
04:01aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Establishment of NTT Global Sourcing, Inc.
BU
03:57a12 SEPTEMBER 2018 : RIU Good Oil Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing 737 production rebounds as planemaker extends lead over Airbus
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP shares drop after executives outline post-Qualcomm path
3SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Ashley faces investor revolt in absentia
4SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : FCC pauses review of T-Mobile, Sprint merger
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : to bolster Asia private banking headcount, double client assets

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.