Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Acceleration in tourist activity in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:26am EDT
Summary

The tourist accommodation sector registered 1.6 million guests and 3.8 million overnight stays in February 2020, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of +15.3% and +14.7% respectively (+12.0% and +7.7% in January 2020, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents increased by 26.4% (+11.8% in January) and those of non-residents grew by 9.5% (+5.8% in the preceding month).
In February 2020, the average stay (2.41 nights) decreased by 0.5% (+2.2% concerning residents and +1.2% in the case of non-residents). The net bed occupancy rate (35.1%) increased by 1.6 p.p. (+0.8 p.p. in January).
Total revenue increased by 12.8% (+6.9% in January) attaining EUR 194.3 million. Revenue from accommodation stood at EUR 138.1 million, growing by 15.1% (+8.3% in the preceding month).
The average revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 5.5% to EUR 28.3 (+4.0% in the preceding month). The average daily rate (ADR) stood at EUR 66.1, increasing by 3.4% (+2.0% in the preceding month).
In February, when considering the whole set of means of accommodation (tourist accommodation establishments, camping sites, holiday camps, and youth hostels), were registered 1.7 million guests and 4.2 million overnight stays, corresponding to year-on-year growth rates of 15.9% and 15.2% respectively (+12.0% and +8.1% in January, in the same order). The number of overnight stays of residents grew by 26.3% (+12.3% in January) and those of non-residents increased by 10.1% (+6.1% in the preceding month).

These results were influenced by the Carnival celebration period effect which, during the current year, took place in February whereas in the previous year it was celebrated in March. Additionally, another calendar effect must be taken into account given that the month of February had 29 days in 2020, one more compared to February 2019.
Although the information in this press release may already partially reflect the current situation determined by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is possible that the analysed trends may change substantially in the upcoming releases. Despite the circumstances, Statistics Portugal will try to maintain the statistical production and release calendar, although some adjustments might occur associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information. For this reason, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration by firms, households, and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests to obtain information, using Internet and telephone as alternative channels to face-to-face contacts. In fact, the quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is grateful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aG20 finance ministers, central bank governors hold virtual meeting to address COVID-19 challenges
RE
07:01aPoland to up public debt to stimulate economy amidst coronavirus - PM
RE
07:00aBank of America profit nearly halves as loan loss provisions soar
RE
07:00aTechnology Firm NAG, Inc. Develops a Scientific Approach to Managing the Coronavirus
SE
06:53aDollar set to snap losing streak on growing virus fallout
RE
06:44aJet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
06:44aOil slide dents futures ahead of bank earnings
RE
06:43aJapan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8% - Abe
RE
06:43aUnitedHealth beats quarterly profit on strength across businesses
RE
06:41aRural areas in Poland 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : Eurona sells Suezmax Cap Diamant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group