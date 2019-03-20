Accelitas, Inc. Expands Executive Team and Moves to New Office

NOVATO, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelitas, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered credit risk and identity intelligence services that enable lenders to say “yes” to more good customers, today announced that the company has expanded its executive team, appointing Mark Smith as Senior Vice President, Product Development, and Scott Mullins as Senior Vice President, Marketing.



Smith has over 20 years’ experience delivering product solutions to corporate and government customers. He has an extensive background in finance, operations, and IT management including work in IT consulting, software application development, and IT support for public sector companies and utilities. For over 20 years, he worked in management roles involved in planning, implementation, IT infrastructure, software deployment, and managed services for ERP applications. Most recently, he served for three years as director of government solutions for First Data, a role that gave him an opportunity to work on initiatives leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

“It’s obvious to me that Accelitas has the AI expertise and the data it needs to solve critical problems in lending,” said Smith. “At First Data, I had the opportunity to see how AI could be applied to specific use cases in the Fintech market. Accelitas, with its expertise, uncorrelated alternative data, and commitment to working closely with customers is in an excellent position to solve pressing problems in the financial services industry—problems that larger, less agile competitors will have trouble addressing.”

Mullins has been building iconic global brands through integrated communications for more than 20 years. His diverse category experience and strategic leadership has contributed to the growth of some of the world’s most recognizable companies like Adobe, Samsung, HP and Intel. His experience building and activating brands across the customer journey has successfully launched companies, products, technologies, and worthy causes.

In his role as SVP, Marketing, Mullins will oversee all aspects of Accelitas marketing, including branding, messaging, go-to-market strategies, and lead generation.

“I’m excited to be joining this seasoned team and working to transform the credit risk market to enable lenders to identify more creditworthy borrowers,” said Mullins. “In this tightening credit market, lenders need every advantage they can find to continue growing profits while minimizing risks. The thin-file and no-file market comprises about 70 million consumers, but traditional screening services overlook the creditworthiness of these Americans. The Accelitas team has developed unique technology for solving this problem, combining predictive AI analytics and alternative data. It’s exactly what the credit risk market needs, and I look forward to helping lenders discover and take advantage of this exciting solution.”

“Scott and Mark bring a wealth of experience to the Accelitas team,” said Greg Cote, Accelitas co-founder and CEO. “Their insights and expertise will help us bring our predictive analytics solutions to market more quickly and effectively, helping lenders say ‘yes’ to more profitable accounts, even for thin-file and no-file consumers.”

In addition to expanding its executive team, the company has also recently moved to a new office at 201 1st Street, Suite 300, in downtown Petaluma, California.

