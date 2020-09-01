AccentCare, Inc. : Announces New Post-Acute Business in Which AccentCare Will Be the Majority Owner in Fairview Health Services Home Health and Hospice Care Business in Minnesota

AccentCare INC., a national leader in post-acute healthcare, and Fairview are forming a new post-acute business in which AccentCare will be the majority owner. This company will be the preferred post-acute provider for home health and hospice services for Fairview Health Services (AccentCare® Fairview).

This purchase will enhance home health and hospice services for Minnesotans by tapping into AccentCare’s vast network of specialized resources, technology and care professionals. AccentCare is recognized nationally for its innovation through quality metrics, cutting edge care platforms and programs, and integration of data, point-of-care technologies, and advanced Telehealth and Telemonitoring services to achieve the best possible care outcomes.

“We are two award-winning healthcare organizations, rising to the challenge to become even better. Today is the culmination of a journey we have been on to solidify a future of service-minded, quality home health and hospice care for Minnesotans in their most cherished environment - their homes,” said Steve Rodgers, CEO, AccentCare, INC.

The deal resembles similar arrangements forged by AccentCare in recent years with UCLA Health, Asante, Baylor Scott & White, and other leading health systems, which have demonstrated the power of partnership in meeting the highly-specialized and quickly growing needs of home health care. This sale also allows Fairview Health Services to focus resources and investments as it continues to build its position as a regional leader in providing affordable care, increasing access and improving patient outcomes.

“Home health and hospice care are extremely specialized areas, both medically and operationally. We pride ourselves on our commitment to effective and efficient operations across the healthcare ecosystem, driving a healthier future for all Minnesotans through access to the best care and services available to continuously improve outcomes. This has been the vision of Fairview Health Services for almost 115 years and, with this sale, we have the world-class partners in place to continue to deliver exceptional care to our communities far into the future,” said Jon Lundberg, President, CEO, Ebenezer and President, Fairview Senior Services. “Through this sale to AccentCare, our patients will benefit from a partner that shares our dedication to quality care, as they have proven through more than 50 years of recognized post-acute care experience, serving more than 145,000 patients a year.”

Upon close of the agreement, on or around November 2, 2020, Fairview will retain a 20 percent stake in the business.

About AccentCare, Inc.

AccentCare Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a nationally recognized leader in post-acute care, with more than 30 strategic partnerships aligned to deliver consistently exceptional care to patients and their families. AccentCare partnerships are with insurance companies, physician groups, and major health systems, including the joint venture companies AccentCare Asante Home Health, AccentCare UC San Diego Health at Home, AccentCare UCLA Health, and Texas Home Health Group, an affiliation with Baylor Scott & White Health. AccentCare has over 24,000 qualified professionals delivering personal/non-medical care, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice, and care management services to more than 145,000 patients and clients annually, at more than 179 locations, in 17 states.

AccentCare’s approach to delivering quality care, including proprietary RightPath disease-specific programs, leads the industry in expediting Starts of Care (SOC), and reducing hospital readmissions as is demonstrated by numerous third-party, evidence-based distinctions. All AccentCare home health and hospice agencies are CHAP-accredited, with an overall 4.8-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). AccentCare is also honored to be recognized by the “We Honor Veterans” program. For more information on services available through AccentCare, visit accentcare.com

About Fairview Health Services

Fairview Health Services is an award-winning, nonprofit, integrated health system providing exceptional healthcare across the full spectrum of healthcare services. Fairview is driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Fairview’s 34,000+ employees and network of 5,000+ providers embrace innovation and new thinking to drive a healthier future through healing, discovery and education. For more information on services available through Fairview Health Services, visit fairview.org

