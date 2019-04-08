Accenture : Interactive Further Bolsters its Creative Capabilities by Acquiring Brand Communications Agency Shackleton

Award-winning Shackleton enhances Accenture Interactive’s Experience
Agency offering in Spain and Latin America
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Spanish brand communications agency Shackleton.
Headquartered in Madrid with offices in Barcelona and Santiago, Chile,
Shackleton will become part of Accenture
Interactive and expand its ability to design, build and run
integrated brand experiences for clients in Spain, Latin America and
beyond.
The acquisition is part of a series of moves to strengthen Accenture
Interactive’s creative capabilities in Europe, including the recent
acquisitions of Kolle
Rebbe (Germany), Hjaltelin
Stahl (Denmark) and Storm
Digital (Netherlands). Together, they bolster Accenture
Interactive’s ambition to create a leading Experience Agency with
world-class creative talent across multiple disciplines.
Founded in 2004, Shackleton delivers brand-building campaigns that
combine award-winning creative work with a dedicated focus on digital
customer engagement. In its 15-year history, Shackleton has won numerous
industry awards, including 35 Cannes Lions. Shackleton creates
advertising campaigns and digital content for clients across various
industries, including brands such as Abanca, Renfe and Uber. The agency
employs 160 professionals who will become part of Accenture Interactive,
helping clients to innovate and lead their markets by creating the best
customer experiences.
“The addition of Shackleton proves our commitment to fostering creative
talent and expanding our capabilities globally so that we can help our
clients build highly creative and effective brand experiences,” said
Anatoly Roytman, head of Accenture Interactive – Europe, Africa, Latin
America (EALA).
Shackleton CEO Pablo Alzugaray said: “We’re proud to join Accenture
Interactive and help to further enhance its Experience Agency model.
This opportunity will provide our team and clients with global reach and
the ability to better scale our customer experiences, which is essential
to breaking through in today’s increasingly competitive environment.”
“While Accenture Interactive already works for many leading brands in
Spain and Latin America, we know that expanding our portfolio of
creative services will allow us to deliver the very best and most
innovative experiences for our clients and help them bring their ideas
to life in newer, better ways,” says Juan Pedro Moreno, head of
Accenture Spain, Portugal and Israel.
The acquisition of Shackleton is the latest demonstration of Accenture’s
continued investment in innovation and commitment to growing its
creative talent in Spain, Portugal and the Latin American region.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
