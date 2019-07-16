Log in
Access Bank : Wins 2019 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award

07/16/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Access Bank Wins 2019 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award

Access Bank has again emerged winner at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) 2019 as the 'Outstanding Healthcare SME-Friendly Bank of the Year'.
At the award ceremony held recently at Eko Hotels & Suites, Access Bank was recognized for the fourth time by the NHEA consecutively after winning the most healthcare friendly bank award in 2016 and 2017 and as the Outstanding CSR health project of the year in 2018.
The NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources in Partnership with Anadach group. The annual Nigerian HealthCare Excellence Award is organised to recognise and commend institutions that have made laudable contributions towards the growth and development of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. The policy framework for achieving global standards of healthcare across Nigeria while encouraging market leadership and inspirational performance is also a major focus of the award.
Commenting on the award, Omobolanle Victor- Laniyan, Head, Sustainability at Access Bank said, 'Access Bank has an unwavering commitment to significantly improve the healthsector in Nigeria. Therefore, as a Bank, we have studied the health sector and identified inadequate financing as a causal factor for the poor healthcare system in Nigeria.'
This discovery, she maintained, has led the Bank to create products to solve that problem. 'An example is our MHSS product, which provides our customers with the finance and support that they need for their special medical procedures. We have also formed strategic partnerships with institutions like Medical Credit Fund (MCF), Hygeia and other medical organizations which have enabled us to provide financing to a larger base of health practitioners that our customers can benefit from as well. We are extremely honored to be receiving this award. On behalf of the Bank, we say, thank you and we are grateful for this recognition.' She stated.
Corroborating this statement, Ayodele Oloyede, Head, Emerging Businesses at Access Bank said, 'Our Bank is notable for being at the forefront of sustainable partnerships for reforms and development of Nigeria. SMEs are one of the key drivers of economic growth by virtue of their contribution to employment and wealth creation. We also know that good healthcare is important to productivity and that is why Access Bank supports Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as part of its measures to help boost the Nigerian Economy.'
Access Bank, through its healthcare financing product, Maternal Health Service Support has made it possible for over 107 families to obtain a range of medical procedures including In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and other specialized procedures as Myomectomy, Bariatric, Dental and Orthopedic procedures. This has led to the birth of more than 58 babies, successful infant bone surgeries, fibroid treatments and other maternal-related procedures being recorded.
The Bank remains committed and proud of the impact it has recorded within the health sector. It has promised to continue to intervene both at the health-service-provider level and at health-service-consumer level, since its funding of these procedures improve the cash-flow of the healthcare providers as well as ensures that customers have all they need to live healthy lives.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 21:34:10 UTC
