Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Access Bank : partners with She Leads Africa on Facebook Program for training Female Entrepreneurs across Nigeria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

Access Bank Plc, in partnership with She Leads Africa, has concluded the first phase of #SheMeansBusiness, a Facebook programme aimed at empowering female SMEs on how to leverage digital platforms to drive growth in their businesses.

The training, aimed at scaling up the skills of small business owners to take advantage of the captive market on social media platforms in Nigeria and beyond, kicked off in the month of June and has held in Abuja, Lagos, Enugu and Ibadan with over 500 female business owners in attendance.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja during the start of the training series, Executive Director, Retail banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said 'As one of the fastest growing retail banks in the country, Access Bank is always at the forefront of leveraging technology to drive emerging businesses. The idea behind this partnership and empowerment programme is to give our SME customers an opportunity to expand their access to market and increase their visibility to potential customers. There are over two billion people on Facebook globally and over 65 billion WhatsApp messages exchanged globally on a daily basis. With the right knowledge, our customers can showcase their products to large audiences as well as get leads that will take their businesses forward.'
Etuokwu further said 'We intend to actualise our promise as the largest retail bank in Africa to provide not just financial services but also non-financial services which we provide knowing that when our customers succeed it will trickle down to us.'

During an interview with Chigozie Onyeocha, the Regional and Sales Director of Lagos Mainland at Access Bank, it was learnt that the bank has strong interest in Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). According to Onyeocha, Access Bank believes that if SMEs are well supported, the country's economy will benefit in return.

'We have millions of SME businesses in Nigeria in this category, employing over 60 million Nigerians presently, for us, we believe if we support the SME sector right, we will have a better economy.' He went further to disclose that the programme was initiated because of the bank's belief that women are better managers.
'Women are better managers, and if we engage them well and provide them with the necessary materials and opportunities to grow their businesses, it will help our mission, which is to boost the nation's economy.'

'We actually have a division in the bank that caters to women, and we have opportunities that we expose our female customers to. We have loan facilities for women at a low-interest rate, encouraging them to do their businesses right. Our goal is to have more empowered women which we believe will deliver a better economy' Onyeocha concluded.

She Leads Africa's Digital Marketing Trainer, Adeyemi Adedayo, said the programme is specifically designed for women to upscale and boost their businesses, and focuses on how to use Facebook's family apps, including Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Adedayo stressed that feedback from the business owners engaged so far has been tremendous. 'We have since recorded remarkable growth in engaging these women and the results derived from these engagements have been very remarkable. The women have responded well so far, and it is encouraging for the trainers' he said.

While Adedayo stated the initiative has birthed futuristic businesses that will thrive the economy, he lauded Access Bank Plc for keying into the objective of Facebook's human empowerment.

'Access Bank has been great in this collective responsibility with She Leads Africa and Facebook to empower in order to have a robust economy.'

One of the participants, Bolanle Alabi, CEO, Easy Flight Travels in Lagos, said, 'I have learnt how to market products online by locating my audience and giving them direct information. Sometimes when you go on Facebook, you do not give the specific details to be able to attract the required audience, I have learnt how to restructure and how to create the right profile.'

The second phase of the Access Bank, Facebook and She Leads Africa training will continue in Abeokuta on Wednesday, July 17, Jos, July 23, and Benin, July 26, 2019.

To register and know more about the Diamond Business account, please click HERE.

Disclaimer

Access Bank plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 16:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pBALL AEROSPACE : Completes Critical Design Review of NASA's IXPE Mission
PR
01:06pThree Alliant Women Named Top Women in Benefit Advising
BU
01:05pTrican Well Service Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
NE
01:05pUNITEDHEALTH : Helen Ross McNabb Center, University of Tennessee Medical Center and the United Health Foundation to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment Services in Eastern Tennessee
BU
01:04pCALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD. : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
01:04pOHR PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger Agreement with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.
AQ
01:04pLUTHER BURBANK CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:04pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Pyxus International, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
01:03pSALESFORCE COM : Quip for Salesforce Summer ‘19 Release is Here!
PU
01:03pSALESFORCE COM : 5 Steps to Optimize Your Salesforce Org
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
5OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About