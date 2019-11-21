Access Expands HR and Payroll Presence Into the SME Sector With Acquisition of People HR and the Payroll Service Company

The Access Group, one of the UK’s leading software providers for mid-sized organisations, today announced the acquisitions of People HR, a Doncaster based HR solutions provider and The Payroll Service Company, a Cambridgeshire based Payroll solutions provider. Through these strategic acquisitions Access has extended its capability to serve an even wider range of organisations looking to power their success through their most important asset - their people. With the HR market changing rapidly and every organisation grappling with how they improve attraction, management and employee engagement, more organisations are turning to the Access People Solutions suite to help them become a more social enterprise.

People HR has fast become a leader in the HR systems market in the UK, with more than 5,000 companies utilising their solution to transform their organisations into social enterprises. The business was co-founded by Manjit and Sat Sindhar, who both have a deep heritage in the HR software market. The Payroll Service Company (PSC) has grown to become one of the mainstay Payroll solution providers in the UK market, built on their 45 year heritage in serving this sector. PSC currently delivers payroll services for more than 1,300 companies enabling them to meet the operational and regulatory requirements of managing their payroll.

Chris Bayne, CEO, The Access Group, commented, “Access is excited to welcome People HR and PSC into the Access Group. The addition of these two strategic acquisitions further enhances our presence in the HR and Payroll solutions market particularly in the small to medium market. With the UK experiencing a tightening of resource availability, we believe that organisations will now more than ever require the capability to easily attract, retain, engage and re-train employees, as opportunities for growth and expansion present themselves. With the addition of the People HR and PSC products into the Access People Solutions suite, delivered on Access Workspace, we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of a market that is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14% globally through to 2023. Together, we will have the strongest suite of HR and Payroll solutions in the market, for companies of all sizes.”

Manjit Sindhar, CEO and co-founder of People HR shares, “All at People are excited about the opportunity this acquisition presents for our current and future customers. We have every confidence that Access is the right company to continue the great work we commenced in delivering our market leading HR software over 6 years ago. It became clearly evident that Chris and all at Access share our passion for delivering best-in-class solutions and excellent service to customers.”

Sherry Woolston, Director, PSC also shares, “PSC was founded 45 years ago by Geoff and Jan Leadbeater now retired, and myself and my brother Guy Leadbeater as the current directors, have strived to maintain that family approach to business that has proved so successful over the years. When we met Chris and the team from Access we quickly recognised that they had a passion for the HR and payroll market just as we do and a business culture that will maintain that family feel. We are delighted for all our customers and staff to now be part of the Access Group.”

Access is one of the fastest growing UK based tech businesses in the world and has recently announced impressive results for the year ended 30th Jun 2019. Posting more than 40% growth in both revenues and EBITDA for this period, the company’s record of uninterrupted profitable growth, now stands at eleven straight years. With a third acquisition now completed in the last 2 months, Access remains focused on continuing its top and bottom line growth for a twelfth consecutive year and the enhanced presence in the HR and Payroll solutions market will deliver significant opportunity to do just that.

For more information about Access, visit www.theaccessgroup.com

For information about People HR, visit https://www.peoplehr.com/

For information about PSC, visit https://www.pscpayroll.com/

About Access

The Access Group is a leading provider of business software to mid-sized organisations. It helps more than 20,000 customers across commercial and not-for-profit sectors become more productive and efficient. Its innovative Access Workspace technology transforms the way business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more.

Established in 1991, The Access Group, employs more than 2,100 staff.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005587/en/