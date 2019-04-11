Log in
Access : Faurecia showcases next-generation in-car infotainment solution with ACCESS at Auto Shanghai

04/11/2019 | 04:23am EDT

Tokyo, Japan, 11 April 2019 − ACCESS CO., LTD today announced that its ACCESS Twine™ for Car solution has been selected by Faurecia to be integrated in the next generation in-car infotainment in the Faurecia Cockpit of the Future demonstrations at Auto Shanghai 2019, April 18 - 25, National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, China.

'ACCESS Twine for Car piqued our curiosity through its ability to provide every car occupant with a personalized multimedia content experience wherever they are sitting and whatever the driving mode. The join demonstration we will showcase at Auto Shanghai will enable automakers to witness the revolutionary in-vehicle infotainment experiences they expect from the Faurecia Cockpit of the Future,' says Patrick Nebout, Director of Global Innovation, Faurecia.

The ACCESS Twine™ for Car is a unique solution encompassing all connected entertainment options into a user-friendly interface. It enables carmakers and suppliers to provide advanced content experiences tailor-made for all car passengers, whatever the circumstances of their journey. ACCESS works with Tier 1s, studios, broadcasters, content rights owners, consultants, the legal profession, licensing and collecting societies, Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology and infrastructure providers to help make the next generation of compelling in-car services a reality.

'The infotainment experience is a critical battle-ground in the race to design the car of the future,' says Dr. Neale Foster, CEO at ACCESS Europe. 'I'm therefore delighted that Faurecia has selected ACCESS Twine for Car to reinforce the content of the in-car infotainment for its innovative 'Cockpit of the Future', which will be demonstrated at Auto Shanghai 2019. This is validation of our unique combination of innovation, presence in the in-car infotainment systems of major carmakers, experience of the media industry, our scalability and global breadth having provided software for over 1.5 billion devices.'

[Attachment]

Faurecia's Cockpit of the Future

About ACCESS
Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index, 4813) has provided advanced IT solutions centered around mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by over 300 telecommunication equipment manufacturers. Utilizing its network virtualization technology skills and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialization of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company operates subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

© 2019 ACCESS CO., LTD. All rights reserved.
ACCESS, the ACCESS logo, and NetFront are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, logos and trade names mentioned in the document are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Access Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:22:09 UTC
