Access : VIMN and ACCESS launch partnership in Germany to bring TV entertainment experiences into the auto industry

Tokyo, August 19, 2019 - Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) and ACCESS CO., LTD have announced a partnership to make Viacom's globally recognized TV brands accessible to vehicle passengers via ACCESS Twine™ for Ca r (Twine4Car) in Germany.

Under the terms of deal, ACCESS is acquiring the rights to make linear feeds of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon available in German-language for integration into in-car infotainment systems being developed by German car manufacturers.The channels available via ACCESS' Twine4Car service will be a simulcast of the linear TV networks that VIMN makes available free-to-air in Germany, featuring the very same content and advertising.

Nickelodeon content available through the Twine4Car service will include evergreen animation SpongeBob SquarePants and international events like the Kids' Choice Awards, as well as hit local language productions such as Spotlight. Teen, young adult and adult passengers will be able to watch the latest episodes of Yo! MTV Raps, Just Tattoo of Us and the MTV EMAs via MTV and Standup 3000 and South Park on Comedy Central.

[Attachment] Standup 3000 - image courtesy of Viacom

Twine4Car is a flexible multimedia content service for automotive manufacturers that includes software components, video and audio content rights and consulting expertise. It has been developed to bridge the gap between the automotive and content industries and increase the safety, comfort and flexibility of content consumption for drivers and passengers in the unique in-car environment.

'Viacom believes in-car entertainment is an exciting new frontier for the video industries, with the next generation of mobile network technology ushering in a new era of connected vehicles and immersive entertainment experiences on-the-go,' said Raffaele Annecchino, President and Managing Director of VIMN Southern and Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. 'This deal is the first of its kind for Viacom and I'm really excited by its potential to showcase our ability to offer entertainment experiences that can deeply engage passengers of all ages.'

Dr Neale Foster, CEO at ACCESS Europe, said: 'The automotive industry faces unprecedented opportunities and challenges. By bringing content and brands from Viacom to Twine4Car we are enabling car manufacturers to provide unique entertainment experiences that will deepen their relationships with car users. I'm excited to unite the media and automotive industries by working with Viacom International Media Networks GSA and look forward to this redefining the next generation of compelling in-car services for both drivers and passengers.'

The ACCESS Twine™ for Car 2.0 solution, which was launched at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, provides the building blocks to enable automakers to protect their brands while evolving vehicles into fully personalized connected media hubs, and provide road users with an additional layer of ease and convenience. This solution combines both globally and locally popular content with key new features such as a refreshed, expandable human-machine/user interface (HMI/UI) and an aggregated in-car Electronic Program Guide (EPG) for both Android and Linux. To guarantee the highest level of usability, Twine4Car 2.0 also supports journey related content and 'car retail' services such as fuel and parking payments. The solution enables carmakers and suppliers to provide advanced content experiences tailor-made for all car passengers, whatever the circumstances of their journey to ensure the highest level of usability.

About VIMN SWEMEA:

Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA). VIMN's Southern [&] Western Europe, Middle East and Africa cluster portfolio is comprised of many of the world's most popular multimedia entertainment brands, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, Spike, BET, VIVA, Game One and J One and spans Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Africa, Middle East, Malta and Turkey. Viacom brands are seen across the cluster in 229 million households via more than 60 channels and more than 20 brands. Keep up with VIMN news by visiting the VIMN PR Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/VIMN_PR and http://blog.viacom.com/.

About ACCESS

Since 1984, ACCESS CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index, 4813) has provided advanced IT solutions centered around mobile and network software technologies to telecom carriers, consumer electronics manufacturers, broadcasting and publishing companies, the automotive industry and energy infrastructure providers around the world. The company develops mobile software solutions that have been installed on over 1.5 billion devices, and network software solutions that have been used by over 300 telecommunication equipment manufacturers. Utilizing its network virtualization technology skills and knowledge, the company is currently focusing on the development and commercialization of Internet of Things (IoT) and media solutions that combine embedded and cloud technology. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company operates subsidiaries and affiliates in Asia, Europe and the United States to support and expand its business globally. Learn more about ACCESS at www.access-company.com.

