Access to Mental Health Services for Veterans & Their Families During COVID-19

03/26/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

San Antonio, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics at Endeavors in San Antonio, El Paso, and Killeen have adapted to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, by continuing to provide support through virtual appointments. All three clinics are part of Cohen Veterans Network, a national not for profit organization serving veterans and military families via 15 clinics across the country.

Post-9/11 Veterans, including National Guard and Reserves, as well as military family members, can fulfill their mental health care appointments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, sleep problems, etc. via face-to-face video therapy, known as Telehealth. This service is easily accessible through a smartphone, tablet, or computer and will be utilized until further notice.

“We are proud to offer Telehealth to support not only our Veterans but their family members,” said Endeavors President & CEO, Jon Allman, “Telehealth is confidential and highly-effective.” Clients also have access to case management support and local referrals to help with other stresses like unemployment, finances, housing, and legal issues. Each clinic is developing ways to provide online support groups and community events and will provide updates on social media: @CohenClinicSA, @CohenClinicEP, @CohenClinicKN. To schedule a Telehealth appointment, please contact our clinics: San Antonio 210-399-4838 or SAclinic@endeavors.org El Paso 915-320-1390 or EPclinic@endeavors.org Killeen 254-213-7847 or KNclinic@endeavors.org

To find out more about Telehealth, visit endeavors.org/programs/onlinetherapy or call 833-CVN-VETSWatch a short video with Endeavors President & CEO, Jon Allman about our Telehealth services.

About The Cohen Veterans Network

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national not for profit philanthropic network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, with a goal to build a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and their families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. The network currently has 14 clinics in operation serving veterans and their families across the country. Learn more about Cohen Veterans Network.

About Endeavors

Endeavors is a longstanding national non-profit that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness and other disabilities. Endeavors serves vulnerable people in crisis through innovative personalized services. For more information, please visit endeavors.org.

Shannon Gowen
Endeavors
9132922111
sgowen@endeavors.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
