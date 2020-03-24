Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Access to all children's channels now being activated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:05am GMT

Access to all children's channels now being activated


Wallisellen, 24 March 2020

School is out in all of Switzerland. But with special restrictions: Children may only see a few other friends, options for excursions are extremely limited, and many parents are working from home while caring for their children. To nevertheless provide children with an exciting entertainment programme, as of 25 March 2020 UPC is activating access to all children's channels free of charge. And with RTL UHD, a further UHD channel that offers adults plenty of entertainment as well is being included in the listings.

The current situation calls for measures to give variety to everyday life despite all restrictions. This especially applies to the children among us. To provide them with a greater range of entertainment options and make the time at home more fun, UPC is activating access to all children's channels from 25 March to 6 May 2020 - at no extra charge. Activation will take place automatically and applies to all customers with digital TV. The activated channels can be received not only by the UPC TV Box - more than 300,000 of which are already on the market - but also with older devices (such as Horizon or Mediabox).

Channel list: Activated children's channels

Channels in German:

- Boomerang HD

- Cartoon Network HD

- Disney Junior HD

- Disney XD HD*

- Nick Jr. HD

- Junior

Channels in Italian:

- Disney Jr*

- Boomerang

- Cartoon Network

Channels in French:

- Boing France HD

- Boomerang France HD

- Canal J HD

- Disney Channel HD*

- Disney XD HD*

- Disney Junior HD

- Nickelodeon HD

- Nickelodeon Jr

- TiJi HD

*Disney is discontinuing these channels in Switzerland as of 31.03.2020 with all providers.

New channel "RTL UHD": Series and live shows

At the same time, UPC is expanding its entertainment offerings with the new UHD channel RTL UHD. Series junkies in particular will get their money's worth: GZSZ ("Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten") will now be shown in ultra-sharp picture quality and also ranks as one of UPC customers' most popular daily soaps. Starting with the third live show of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" on 28 March 2020, all UPC customers can share the excitement in UHD quality. The grand finale will be shown one week later, on 4 April 2020. Since no audience will be permitted to attend the show, the UHD broadcast is as close as you can get to being there live!

All other changes which will take place on 25 March 2020 as part of a channel changeover can be found here.

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:
UPC
Media Relations
Switzerland
Tel. +41 58 388 99 99
media.relations@upc.ch
@UPC_Switzerland




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aLEXINFINTECH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:36aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : British supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing
RE
09:36aCHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : - Major shareholder announcement from BlackRock, Inc.
AQ
09:36aSTOCK SYMBOL, HOT BIOTECH : CURR is a New Drug Delivery Company that Improves Efficiency, Safety and Patient Experience
AQ
09:36aWH : 2019 Profit Rose Sharply on Year
DJ
09:35aJENOPTIK AG : Proposal for appropriation of profit and outlook 2020 under review due to SARS-CoV-2 outbreak
EQ
09:31aGlobal Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024| Growing Demand For PSA-Backed Coated Abrasives to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:31aQIAGEN : Releases QIAstat-Dx Test Kit to the U.S. as First Syndromic Test for Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Under New FDA Policy
BU
09:31aYunji Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
09:30aGODEWIND IMMOBILIEN : Strong operating performance leads to significant increase of all key performance indicators in 2019
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5DIAGEO PLC : DIAGEO : Drinks group Pernod sees 20% hit to operating profit due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group