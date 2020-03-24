Access to all children's channels now being activated

School is out in all of Switzerland. But with special restrictions: Children may only see a few other friends, options for excursions are extremely limited, and many parents are working from home while caring for their children. To nevertheless provide children with an exciting entertainment programme, as of 25 March 2020 UPC is activating access to all children's channels free of charge. And with RTL UHD, a further UHD channel that offers adults plenty of entertainment as well is being included in the listings.

The current situation calls for measures to give variety to everyday life despite all restrictions. This especially applies to the children among us. To provide them with a greater range of entertainment options and make the time at home more fun, UPC is activating access to all children's channels from 25 March to 6 May 2020 - at no extra charge. Activation will take place automatically and applies to all customers with digital TV. The activated channels can be received not only by the UPC TV Box - more than 300,000 of which are already on the market - but also with older devices (such as Horizon or Mediabox).

Channel list: Activated children's channels

Channels in German: - Boomerang HD - Cartoon Network HD - Disney Junior HD - Disney XD HD* - Nick Jr. HD - Junior Channels in Italian: - Disney Jr* - Boomerang - Cartoon Network Channels in French: - Boing France HD - Boomerang France HD - Canal J HD - Disney Channel HD* - Disney XD HD* - Disney Junior HD - Nickelodeon HD - Nickelodeon Jr - TiJi HD

*Disney is discontinuing these channels in Switzerland as of 31.03.2020 with all providers.

New channel "RTL UHD": Series and live shows

At the same time, UPC is expanding its entertainment offerings with the new UHD channel RTL UHD. Series junkies in particular will get their money's worth: GZSZ ("Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten") will now be shown in ultra-sharp picture quality and also ranks as one of UPC customers' most popular daily soaps. Starting with the third live show of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" on 28 March 2020, all UPC customers can share the excitement in UHD quality. The grand finale will be shown one week later, on 4 April 2020. Since no audience will be permitted to attend the show, the UHD broadcast is as close as you can get to being there live!

