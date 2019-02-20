AccessData to Host 2019 User Summit in Las Vegas, April 8-11

AccessData
Group, a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and
e-discovery software, announced that it will host its 2019 User Summit
from April 8-11, at the luxurious Green Valley Ranch Resort in
Henderson, Nev.
The AccessData
User Summit is the premier gathering for computer and mobile device
forensics, e-discovery and litigation support professionals, all
assembled at one conference.
“This year’s conference features a deeper faculty of expert speakers
than ever, with some of the foremost authorities on cybersecurity,
digital investigations, legal workflows and mobile forensics,” said Lori
Tyler, Vice President of Global Marketing at AccessData. “We will offer
five tracks — Basic Digital Forensics, Advanced Digital Forensics,
Mobile Forensics, Basic Legal and Advanced Legal — that enable attendees
to create a personalized conference schedule tailored to their unique
professional roles and responsibilities within their organizations.”
Featured
speakers at the 2019 AccessData User Summit include:
-
Jacob Cinco, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service, who
supervises the Secret Service’s Las Vegas Electronic Crimes Task Force;
-
Aravind Swaminathan, Partner at Orrick, who has directed more than 150
cybersecurity and data breach investigations in his career;
-
Doug Howard, Vice President of Global Service and IT Innovation at RSA
Security, who has more than 25 years of experience as a technology
leader and innovator in security;
-
Hector Sepulveda, Agent with the FBI Cyber Crime Unit, who
investigates global cyber crime out of the Bureau’s Las Vegas office;
-
Matthew J. Gardner, Partner at Wiley Rein LLP, a former federal
prosecutor who advises clients on a wide range of cybersecurity
issues, including preparing for and responding to cyber incidents;
-
Donald Codling, President of Codling Group International LLC, a former
unit chief for the FBI Cyber Division who is now an executive
consultant advising international companies on cyber and data security
best practices; and
-
Jake Dorval, Director and Global Services Product Lead at RSA
Security, who leads a worldwide team that helps customers improve
their cybersecurity posture.
“The agenda for the conference consists of a mix of thought leadership
presentations, real-world learning exercises and professional networking
opportunities that will help attendees take their investigative
expertise to the next level and advance their careers,” said Tyler. “The
setting will be a Mediterranean-inspired, four-star property that
includes a world-class spa, restaurants and entertainment.”
Registration is open now and a special government rate is available for
public sector employees. For more information or to register for the
AccessData 2019 User Summit, please click here.
About AccessData®
Whether it’s for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData®
offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in
your hands. For more than 30 years, AccessData has worked with more than
130,000 customers in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations
and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and
enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. The
company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a leading private equity firm
focused on high-growth portfolios. For more information on AccessData,
please go to www.accessdata.com.
