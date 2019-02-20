AccessData to Host 2019 User Summit in Las Vegas, April 8-11

Renowned experts in fields of forensics, cybersecurity and digital investigations headline conference for forensics and legal professionals

AccessData Group, a leading provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, announced that it will host its 2019 User Summit from April 8-11, at the luxurious Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Nev.

The AccessData User Summit is the premier gathering for computer and mobile device forensics, e-discovery and litigation support professionals, all assembled at one conference.

“This year’s conference features a deeper faculty of expert speakers than ever, with some of the foremost authorities on cybersecurity, digital investigations, legal workflows and mobile forensics,” said Lori Tyler, Vice President of Global Marketing at AccessData. “We will offer five tracks — Basic Digital Forensics, Advanced Digital Forensics, Mobile Forensics, Basic Legal and Advanced Legal — that enable attendees to create a personalized conference schedule tailored to their unique professional roles and responsibilities within their organizations.”

Featured speakers at the 2019 AccessData User Summit include:

Jacob Cinco, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Secret Service, who supervises the Secret Service’s Las Vegas Electronic Crimes Task Force;

Aravind Swaminathan, Partner at Orrick, who has directed more than 150 cybersecurity and data breach investigations in his career;

Doug Howard, Vice President of Global Service and IT Innovation at RSA Security, who has more than 25 years of experience as a technology leader and innovator in security;

Hector Sepulveda, Agent with the FBI Cyber Crime Unit, who investigates global cyber crime out of the Bureau’s Las Vegas office;

Matthew J. Gardner, Partner at Wiley Rein LLP, a former federal prosecutor who advises clients on a wide range of cybersecurity issues, including preparing for and responding to cyber incidents;

Donald Codling, President of Codling Group International LLC, a former unit chief for the FBI Cyber Division who is now an executive consultant advising international companies on cyber and data security best practices; and

Jake Dorval, Director and Global Services Product Lead at RSA Security, who leads a worldwide team that helps customers improve their cybersecurity posture.

“The agenda for the conference consists of a mix of thought leadership presentations, real-world learning exercises and professional networking opportunities that will help attendees take their investigative expertise to the next level and advance their careers,” said Tyler. “The setting will be a Mediterranean-inspired, four-star property that includes a world-class spa, restaurants and entertainment.”

Registration is open now and a special government rate is available for public sector employees. For more information or to register for the AccessData 2019 User Summit, please click here.

About AccessData®

Whether it’s for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData® offers industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For more than 30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 customers in law enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world, providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com.

