Acclime : Appoints Alan Ang as Group Commercial Director to Expand Its Commercial and Sales Team

11/20/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, today announces the appointment of Alan Ang as the Group Commercial Director, who will lead and expand the regional sales function.

Alan has worked in the corporate services industry for over 10 years with extensive experience in regional and global markets. Prior to joining Acclime, he has held senior leadership positions at TMF, Boardroom, ADP and Hawksford.

Commenting on the appointment, Martin Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Acclime said “We are very excited to welcome Alan to the team. Alan’s regional experience in driving strategic commercial growth will help us to achieve our ambitious expansion plan in the region whilst taking the lead to deliver seamless and standardised services in the emerging Asian markets.”

Other than overseeing the regional sales and commercial function at Acclime, Alan will also be developing new products and introducing intermediaries/partnership programmes across the multiple jurisdictions in which Acclime has a presence.

“I am delighted to be part of the Acclime family. With a robust platform and efficient structure already in place across five jurisdictions in Asia, my role is to align the commercial strategy within the team, leverage on technology to develop a consistent customer experience across all markets in the region and drive organic growth. Acclime will be the game changer in our industry,” Alan Ang, Group Commercial Director of Acclime commented.

About Acclime

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, helps corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. The company’s vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards.

For further information, please visit www.acclime.com.


© Business Wire 2019
