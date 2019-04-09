Accolades Continue to Roll in for Ping's Identity and Access Management Solutions

Ping
Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced
that it has been honored with multiple industry awards for its Ping
Intelligent Identity Platform. Not only did the organization receive
wins from SC Media, InfoSec and Cybersecurity Excellence, but it was
also named to CRN’s Security 100 list.
These recognitions emphasize why organizations choose Ping Identity to
protect more than two billion global identities. The company’s solutions
help prevent security breaches, manage sensitive data and improve user
engagement and productivity by optimizing the balance of security and
convenience.
SC Award
During the 23rd annual SC Awards gala at the 2019 RSA Conference, the
honor for “Best Identity Management Solution” went to Ping Identity. The
company was celebrated for its ability to cover identity and access
management (IAM) from all angles. This includes supporting rapid
deployment and integrations, offering an innovative API security
solution, and establishing strategic alliances with top technology
providers like Microsoft and Google.
InfoSec Award
Ping was named the Identity and Access Management “Editor’s Choice”
winner by Cyber Defense Magazine in its 2019 InfoSec Awards. Its ability
to secure and streamline the user experience from sign-on to sign-off,
and scaling to handle millions of identities stood out to the panel of
judges. The publication coined award recipients as “some of the most
innovative and proactive cybersecurity companies and service providers
on the planet.”
Cybersecurity Excellence Award
The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform also received the Silver
Cybersecurity Excellence Award for “Best Identity and Access Management
Product.” The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program honors
individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence,
innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are selected
based on the popular vote by members of the community.
CRN’s Security 100
Ping Identity was recently named to CRN’s Security 100 and 20 Coolest
Identity Management and Data Protection Vendor lists for the second year
in a row. The companies on CRN’s Security 100 list demonstrate
innovation and creativity in product development, in addition to a
strong commitment to delivering those offerings through a vibrant
channel of solution providers.
“These industry recognitions reinforce our drive to provide critical
identity management solutions to organizations seeking secure yet
personalized user experiences,” said Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity.
“We’re honored to receive these prestigious awards and look forward to
continuing on the course of innovation in 2019 and the years to follow.”
To learn more about Ping Identity, visit www.pingidentity.com.
