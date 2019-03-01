Accomplished MedTech Executive Appointed to Lead Activ Surgical, Advanced Surgical Robotics Company

BOSTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activ Surgical, a pioneering startup focused on delivering advanced imaging and diagnostic accuracy during robotic surgery, today announced the appointment of Todd Usen as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Usen is an accomplished and seasoned leader with more than 25 years of medical device and healthcare experience. He has a proven track record of leading, developing and executing on commercialization strategies and driving market development initiatives.

"I'm incredibly thrilled to have Todd join and lead the Activ Surgical team. Todd's outstanding experience and leadership in the endoscopic space provides a natural synergy to Activ's disruptive vision of delivering enhanced surgical vision and intelligence," commented Peter Kim, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Science Officer for Activ Surgical.

Usen comes to Activ Surgical after serving as President, Medical Systems Group for Olympus for the past three years. Prior to that Usen spent nearly eight years at Smith & Nephew in senior leadership roles, including President of the U.S. Orthopaedics group. Usen began his medtech career at Boston Scientific, holding multiple leadership positions within the Endoscopy division, and later was appointed to VP, Sales for their Neurovascular division.

"It's a tremendous privilege to be selected to lead Activ Surgical as its first CEO," commented Usen. "I look forward to working with our Board, Advisors and Activ Surgical team to realize the full potential of our unique and proprietary technology."

The foundational component of Activ's technology is the Smart Tissue Autonomous Robot (STAR) developed by Dr. Kim and colleagues at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington D.C. In previous clinical testing, published in Science Translational Medicine, the STAR outperformed open, laparoscopic, and robot-assisted techniques.

"Todd's leadership will be an asset to Activ Surgical," said Jonathan Ellman, Activ Surgical Board member and CEO, GreatPoint Foundry. "His exceptional experience in the healthcare space will help us deliver the benefits of Activ Surgical's pioneering technology to surgeons and their patients around the world."

