Acconeer : The radar technology company Acconeer has now sold more than 1,000 evaluation kits

08/02/2019 | 06:40am EDT

The radar technology company Acconeer has now sold more than 1,000 evaluation kits

Acconeer's evaluation kits have been available on Digi-Key since February 15, 2018, and less than a year and a half later, on August 1, 2019, the sales of evaluation kits surpassed 1,000 units.

Lars Lindell, CEO of Acconeer, comments: 'The sales of evaluations kits, which is a very good indicator of the level of interest in our product on the market, has taken us by surprise. We have always been confident in the fact that we have a unique and attractive product with the best combination of size, power consumption, and cost, but that the level of interest would grow as fast as reaching 1,000 evaluation kits in less than 18 months has been amazing. We still see that it is accelerating and as we announced in our quarterly report, we think we can reach a level of 3 evaluation kits sold per day already in 2019.'

2019-08-02

About Acconeer AB
Acconeer is a leading radar sensor company based in Lund, south Sweden, in Ideon, the country's hottest region for wireless technologies. Acconeer is developing a truly leading ultra-low power, high precision 3D sensor which will revolutionize the way that mobile devices interpret their surroundings. Acconeers ultra-low power and millimeter precision sensor will be a robust and cost-effective solution for applications ranging from virtual reality and gaming to security and robot control. Information from the sensor can also be used to identify different materials, these are just some examples of the wide range of possibilities of application areas for the sensor. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA) and can be reached via telephone +46 (0)8 121 576 90 or via mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se. For more information: www.acconeer.com.

Disclaimer

Acconeer AB published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:39:01 UTC
