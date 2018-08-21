Acconeer : establishes distribution agreement with Russian Electronic distributor Scanti for the Russian market

Lars Lindell, CEO of Acconeer, comments 'We are very pleased that we can announce the signing of this agreement with Scanti. We continue our efforts to increase our market reach and with this next step in our roll out strategy we will be able to ship products in volume to the markets in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. There are great opportunities for Acconeer in the Russian market and Scanti with their experience and knowledge of customers is an ideal partner for us'

Vladimir Botantsov, General Manager of Scanti, comments 'Scanti have followed Acconeer for some time and seen a very strong interest from our customers in Acconeer's unique radar sensor. The Russian market is very large and Acconeer is bringing a completely new and potentially disruptive technology to the market. We look forward on serving Acconeer on the Russian market.'