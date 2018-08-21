Acconeer establishes distribution agreement with Russian Electronic distributor Scanti for the Russian market
The radar technology company Acconeer AB has signed a distribution agreement with Russian electronics distributor Scanti. Scanti is a leading distributor specializing in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Initially the agreement includes the A1 sensor and the evaluation kit XC112/XR112 and covers Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. The logistical and administrative partner for order handling and shipping into these countries is the German company Sauris GmbH.
Lars Lindell, CEO of Acconeer, comments 'We are very pleased that we can announce the signing of this agreement with Scanti. We continue our efforts to increase our market reach and with this next step in our roll out strategy we will be able to ship products in volume to the markets in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. There are great opportunities for Acconeer in the Russian market and Scanti with their experience and knowledge of customers is an ideal partner for us'
Vladimir Botantsov, General Manager of Scanti, comments 'Scanti have followed Acconeer for some time and seen a very strong interest from our customers in Acconeer's unique radar sensor. The Russian market is very large and Acconeer is bringing a completely new and potentially disruptive technology to the market. We look forward on serving Acconeer on the Russian market.'
About Scanti
Scanti is an authorized and one of the most experienced distributors of electronics components in the territory of Russia and the CIS countries. Scanti is in an advanced position to bring new technologies to our customers, because company's aim is to side with their interests, as Scanti does not just imply a warehouse, but offers a complete and all-round support to customers at all stages of research & design, implementation, pilot production and large-scale manufacturing.
About Acconeer AB
Acconeer is a leading radar sensor company based in Lund, south Sweden, in Ideon, the country's hottest region for wireless technologies. Acconeer is developing a truly leading ultra-low power, high precision 3D sensor which will revolutionize the way that mobile devices interpret their surroundings. Acconeers ultra-low power and millimeter precision sensor will be a robust and cost-effective solution for applications ranging from virtual reality and gaming to security and robot control. Information from the sensor can also be used to identify different materials, these are just some examples of the wide range of possibilities of application areas for the sensor. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).
