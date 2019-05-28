Accordia Golf : Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date

|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
May 28, 2019 18:14
|
Submitted By
|
Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
|
Stock Name
|
ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST (ADQU)
|
Dividend / Distribution Type
|
Final
|
Declared Dividend Rate (per share)
|
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
Oct 1, 2018 - Mar 31, 2019
|
Financial Year End
|
Mar 31, 2019
|
Event Details
|
Taxation Conditions
|
The distribution will be exempted from Singapore income tax in the hands of all Unitholders. The distribution is also not subject to Singapore withholding tax.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
Jun 12, 2019 17:00
|
Ex Date
|
Jun 11, 2019
|
Event Details
|
Distribution of 2.13 Singapore cents per unit for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 March 2019.
Please see attached.
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted
|
Taxable
|
No
|
Pay Date
|
Jun 21, 2019