Accordia Golf : Notice Of Books Closure Date And Distribution Payment Date

05/28/2019 | 06:29am EDT
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast May 28, 2019 18:14
Submitted By Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
Stock Name ACCORDIA GOLF TRUST (ADQU)
Dividend / Distribution Type Final
Declared Dividend Rate (per share)
Dividend/ Distribution Period Oct 1, 2018 - Mar 31, 2019
Financial Year End Mar 31, 2019
Event Details
Taxation Conditions The distribution will be exempted from Singapore income tax in the hands of all Unitholders. The distribution is also not subject to Singapore withholding tax.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time Jun 12, 2019 17:00
Ex Date Jun 11, 2019
Event Details
Distribution of 2.13 Singapore cents per unit for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 March 2019.

Please see attached.

Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Taxable No
Pay Date Jun 21, 2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 24,990 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:28:05 UTC
