According to New SullivanCotter Survey Results, Physician Compensation Programs are Evolving to Address an Increasingly Complex Operating Environment

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of rewards programs and workforce solutions for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, recently released survey results indicating that physician compensation programs are evolving as organizations address a variety of new challenges in a rapidly changing health care environment.

Some of the key environmental factors driving the need for new approaches to physician compensation and performance programs include (1) new models of care focusing on population health, supporting the transition from volume to value, and enhancing access, quality, service and affordability; (2) a growing demand for key talent amidst a looming shortage of physicians, resulting in a more competitive labor market; (3) aligning physician performance with overall organizational goals; and (4) developing physician compensation plans that are ready to address the challenges associated with CMS quality programs such as MIPS and potential changes to the Stark Law.

An analysis of the survey data indicates that market supply and demand for physicians continues to drive increases in total cash compensation (TCC, equal to base salary plus annual incentives) as organizations look to remain competitive amidst talent shortages. There is a continued year over year increase in median TCC across all major specialty categories – including primary care, hospital-based, medical and surgical specialties. This has been the case for the past ten years.

Despite increases in TCC across the board for these major specialty categories, productivity remains relatively flat and in many cases is even declining. From 2014-2019, median TCC for primary care physicians increased by 14.7%, whereas work RVU (wRVU) productivity declined by 0.2%. As organizations look to expand their primary care providers, there is upward pressure on family medicine and internal medicine compensation without significant changes in wRVU productivity. To meet population health goals, organizations are adding other measures of performance such as panel management and telehealth to their primary care scorecards. Over the same 5-year time period, hospital-based physicians saw the largest growth in median wRVU productivity at 5.2%. This was the only major specialty group to see an increase greater than 1.5%.

"With growing concerns regarding provider supply and demand, organizations are evolving their compensation programs to align with an increasingly competitive talent market. With a looming physician shortage placing pressure on organizational recruitment and retention strategies, this demand continues to push physician compensation upwards without being supported by corresponding gains in productivity or reimbursement – resulting in higher levels of organizational investment per physician," said Dave Hesselink, Principal, SullivanCotter.

Additionally, from 2018 to 2019 the prevalence of value-based incentives, which rewards performance on measures such as clinical quality, patient experience and access, has increased by 5-7% across all four major specialty categories. For primary care, the prevalence of value-based incentive components in plan design was up 5% from last year, with 62% of organizations incorporating these incentives into their physician compensation programs. Medical, surgical and hospital-based specialties all fell in the range of 55-57%.

"While reimbursement models continue to evolve and organizations are focused on incorporating more value-based components into their physician compensation programs, it is important to note that quality incentive payments still only comprise a small portion of TCC. We expect to see continued growth in value-based incentives as organizations work to further develop and refine these programs to ensure they have credible measurement and reporting systems in place before moving forward," said Mark Ryberg, Principal, SullivanCotter.

The actual amounts paid for value-based performance remain relatively small at 6.2% of TCC across all specialties at the median. However, this is up from 5.6% in 2018. Primary care is highest at 7.0% of TCC with hospital-based specialties following at 6.3% and medical and surgical specialties at just below 6.0%.

SullivanCotter's 2019 Physician Compensation and Productivity Survey is now in its 27th year. With data from nearly 700 organizations on more than 206,000 individual physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs), this survey is the largest and most comprehensive dataset of its kind. It provides insight into base salary, TCC and productivity data and ratios including wRVUs, collections, patient visits and panel sizes. For more information on SullivanCotter's surveys, please visit our website at www.sullivancotter.com or contact us by phone at 888.739.7039.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights and expertise to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

