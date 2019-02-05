Log in
According to THE SAGE GROUP, Thrombus is Highly Prevalent in Both Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Patients

02/05/2019 | 10:23am EST

A new analysis published by THE SAGE GROUP concludes that occlusive thrombus is present in 3.6 million PAD patients.

“Occlusive thrombus in the leg arteries has serious consequences including ischemic symptoms, and in severe cases amputation. Furthermore, its presence adversely affects interventional procedure outcomes and costs. Thrombus interferes with drug diffusion from stents and balloons,” stated Mary L. Yost, President. “Although these clinical consequences are well-known, thrombus prevalence in the lower limb arteries has not been widely studied.”

Thrombus (blood clot) forms at the site of plaque disruption in atherosclerotic lesions in arteries. Disruption, due to one of three mechanisms, exposes the plaque contents to the bloodstream triggering thrombosis.

Commenting on prevalence of occlusive thrombus, Yost stated, “Recent data show that thrombus is extremely common in critical limb ischemia (CLI) and intermittent claudication (IC), which is not unexpected. However, thrombus is also widespread in asymptomatic PAD, also known as atypical disease.”

“Accounting for over 60% of PAD, asymptomatic patients suffer similar to higher rates of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular events as symptomatic patients. Therefore, they represent an important market for antithrombotic therapies,” Yost elaborated.

“PAD represents a significant and growing market opportunity for new pharmaceutical and interventional therapies to treat or prevent thrombus. The market includes interventional therapies to dissolve or remove thrombus, as well as pharmaceuticals to prevent thrombus formation,” Ms. Yost declared.

About the Report: Thrombus Prevalence and Markets in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD A Significant But Recently Neglected Problem

This report estimates the U.S. prevalence of thrombus in both symptomatic and asymptomatic PAD patients for the 2015-2030 period. Symptomatic disease is defined as IC or CLI.

Market estimates for 2015-2030 include the interventional thrombus treatment market in symptomatic patients and limbs, as well as treatment of patients and limbs by disease severity. The pharmaceutical market for thrombus risk factor modification therapies is estimated for those with symptomatic, as well as asymptomatic PAD.

Additional information: http://thesagegroup.us/pages/reports/thrombus.php.

THE SAGE GROUP, a research and consulting company, specializes in peripheral vascular disease in the lower limbs, specifically chronic venous disease (CVD), PAD, CLI, IC, amputation and economic costs and of PAD and CVD.

Additional information: www.thesagegroup.us.


© Business Wire 2019
