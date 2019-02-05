According to THE SAGE GROUP, Thrombus is Highly Prevalent in Both Symptomatic and Asymptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Patients

A new analysis published by THE SAGE GROUP concludes that occlusive
thrombus is present in 3.6 million PAD patients.
“Occlusive thrombus in the leg arteries has serious consequences
including ischemic symptoms, and in severe cases amputation.
Furthermore, its presence adversely affects interventional procedure
outcomes and costs. Thrombus interferes with drug diffusion from stents
and balloons,” stated Mary L. Yost, President. “Although these clinical
consequences are well-known, thrombus prevalence in the lower limb
arteries has not been widely studied.”
Thrombus (blood clot) forms at the site of plaque disruption in
atherosclerotic lesions in arteries. Disruption, due to one of three
mechanisms, exposes the plaque contents to the bloodstream triggering
thrombosis.
Commenting on prevalence of occlusive thrombus, Yost stated, “Recent
data show that thrombus is extremely common in critical limb ischemia
(CLI) and intermittent claudication (IC), which is not unexpected.
However, thrombus is also widespread in asymptomatic PAD, also known as
atypical disease.”
“Accounting for over 60% of PAD, asymptomatic patients suffer similar to
higher rates of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular events
as symptomatic patients. Therefore, they represent an important market
for antithrombotic therapies,” Yost elaborated.
“PAD represents a significant and growing market opportunity for new
pharmaceutical and interventional therapies to treat or prevent
thrombus. The market includes interventional therapies to dissolve or
remove thrombus, as well as pharmaceuticals to prevent thrombus
formation,” Ms. Yost declared.
About the Report: Thrombus Prevalence and Markets in Peripheral
Artery Disease (PAD A Significant But Recently Neglected Problem
This report estimates the U.S. prevalence of thrombus in both
symptomatic and asymptomatic PAD patients for the 2015-2030 period.
Symptomatic disease is defined as IC or CLI.
Market estimates for 2015-2030 include the interventional thrombus
treatment market in symptomatic patients and limbs, as well as treatment
of patients and limbs by disease severity. The pharmaceutical market for
thrombus risk factor modification therapies is estimated for those with
symptomatic, as well as asymptomatic PAD.
Additional information: http://thesagegroup.us/pages/reports/thrombus.php.
THE SAGE GROUP, a research and consulting company, specializes in
peripheral vascular disease in the lower limbs, specifically chronic
venous disease (CVD), PAD, CLI, IC, amputation and economic costs and of
PAD and CVD.
Additional information: www.thesagegroup.us.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005655/en/