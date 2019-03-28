Accordo Group : Launches New Technology Platform AccordoINSIGHTS

Accordo Group, a global B2B leader in technology lifecycle management,
announced today the launch of AccordoINSIGHTS, a technology
enablement platform providing software publishers and their channel
partners the necessary tools to support their customers’ cloud
transformation journey.
With businesses of all sizes worldwide considering cloud migration, AccordoINSIGHTS
provides comprehensive visibility into a customer’s software estate. AccordoINSIGHTS
enables customers to take action with cybersecurity and GDPR risk
mitigation, value-based cost optimization and modeling for a successful
path into the new hybrid world.
“In order to navigate any technology journey safely and efficiently,
businesses need to know where they currently are, where they are going,
and what challenges they are likely to face,” said Eric Martorano, CEO
of Accordo Group. “AccordoINSIGHTS enables customers to
successfully optimize their investments providing clear visibility into
their environment while mitigating risks and initiating a successful
journey to the cloud.”
AccordoINSIGHTS contains features like Cloud Optimizer, a
single view for customers to optimize cloud usage and associated costs,
ensuring they get the most out of their investment. Cloud Optimizer
provides customers greater visibility to drive increased efficiencies
through actionable recommendations.
The AccordoINSIGHTS technology enablement platform includes
customer benefits such as:
-
Improved time management by centralizing all product, installation and
subscription information in one place
-
Reducing risks by highlighting security gaps and vulnerabilities for
out-of-support products and upcoming agreement expirations
-
Saving costs by identifying ways to optimize software investments and
controlling spend through visibility and indicative spend indicators
-
Tailored insights to influence and support the customer’s migration to
the cloud via a cloud transformation plan
-
On-demand advice through an in-app chat supported by Accordo’s
dedicated Product Specialists team
About Accordo Group
Accordo Group is a global technology lifecycle management company
developing data science and machine learning driven applications to help
organizations optimize their technology utilization and increase
productivity. Combining the power of deep industry knowledge and data
science, Accordo makes it easier for organizations to manage their
technology assets. Their dedicated team of sales professionals, product
specialists and technology advisors are on hand to drive customer
success for publishers, partners and customers.
