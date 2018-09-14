Accounts Payable Automation Software Firm Acquires Centsoft

Palette Software, a provider of world-class accounts payable automation software, has announced the acquisition of software-as-a-service (SaaS) invoice automation specialist Centsoft

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / Palette Software, a provider of world-class Accounts Payable automation software, has announced the acquisition of software-as-a-service (SaaS) invoice automation specialist Centsoft.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Centsoft will continue to develop as a separate company within Palette Software.

"With Centsoft, we will be able to strengthen our offering within purchase to pay process automation. The SaaS service provided by Centsoft is well established among small and medium-sized businesses, as it is both easy to use and quickly automates the flow of incoming invoices", says Johan Harrysson, CEO of Palette Software.

"My colleagues and I look forward to developing Centsoft further with Palette and take our offering to new markets. We will invest even more in product development for the benefit of all of our customers", says Christoffer Hartung, CEO of Centsoft.

Centsoft's main products will be made available via Palette's local companies in the U.S. and Europe and through Palette's channel partners worldwide.

Palette Software and Centsoft plan to hire 20 new employees in 2018 within product development, application consulting and marketing. With its newly launched cloud solution PaletteOnline and the acquisition of Centsoft, Palette can now offer complete, modern and easy-to-use solutions that automate financial processes for both small and large-sized businesses.

About Palette Software

Palette is a leading provider of Purchase to Pay automation with 3,500 clients in both the U.S. and worldwide. With recommend ratings of 95%, Palette is a successful global solution for companies with multiple ERPs, multiple countries, currencies and tax rules. Customers get unlimited users with no user license costs, bulletproof compliance control and minimal I.T. involvement.

Palette is also the P2P automation platform behind solutions offered by international banks, accounting firms, ERP managed service providers and BPOs worldwide. White Label partners receive dedicated account management, configurable solutions, and international capabilities for country, language, currency and compliance requirements.

To learn more about Palette AP Automation: https://www.palettesoftware.com

About Centsoft

Centsoft automates the management of incoming invoices for over 3,000 companies and offers advanced workflow for Accounts Payable operations.

Designed for smaller companies and easy to implement, Centsoft has developed a unique way of handling supplier invoices that streamlines an organization?s workflow.

To learn more about Centsoft: https://centsoftautomation.com

