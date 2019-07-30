Accounts Payable Technology Company MineralTree Selects William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

William Mills Agency, an independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry, has been selected by accounts payable (AP) and payments automation company MineralTree for strategic public relations services.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, MineralTree provides AP automation software and services to middle-market businesses, streamlining and digitizing the entire invoice-to-pay process for clients or the B2B payments. Additionally, the company is advancing the way B2B payment automation is handled at banks by providing a white-labeled version of the platform for them to offer to their commercial clients.

“We are happy to engage in a partnership with William Mills Agency to expand the general knowledge around AP automation and increase our brand exposure with middle-market businesses, banks, and the broader Fintech and B2B payments ecosystem,” said Micah Remley, CEO of MineralTree. “The agency’s deep experience in the financial industry aligns well with our goals and we’re confident that the experienced WMA team will help us meet our objectives.”

“Financial institutions are continuously looking for ways to streamline processes and reduce costs for their bottom line and their customers,” said William Mills, CEO, William Mills Agency. “We look forward to supporting MineralTree by developing and executing a customized public relations strategy that will deliver results.”

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides the easiest to use Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for finance professionals at middle market enterprises. MineralTree streamlines AP, giving customers unparalleled visibility and significant cost savings in an affordable, integrated platform that is guaranteed secure. For more information, visit www.mineraltree.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is a public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology, insurance, healthcare and retail technology industries. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005803/en/