Accruent Expands Healthcare Platform to Improve Enterprise Performance Through Workflow Automation and Data-Driven Decision Support

Austin, TX, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it has enhanced two of its core healthcare asset management products, Connectiv and Accruent Data Insights. These recent enhancements have added additional tools to Accruent’s healthcare platform to help organizations manage the complete asset lifecycle, from pre-assessment and acquisition to support and final disposition. Accruent software helps hospitals manage purchasing decisions, optimize asset maintenance and service contracts, improve support services and reduce the total cost of ownership of medical equipment.

According to KaufmanHall’s July 2020 report entitled “The Effect of COVID-19 on Hospital Financial Health,” the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced average U.S. hospital operating margins from 1.7% to -3% during Q2 2020, a number that would have been much worse without federal government financial assistance. In addition, 76% of hospitals indicated that they lack the resources for effective financial planning and analysis. Now more than ever, healthcare organizations must find new ways to increase operational efficiency, reduce capital spend on equipment and cut operational costs while improving service quality.

Accruent Data Insights is a web application that provides hospital executives information to assist them in making equipment planning, purchasing, maintenance and labor decisions for their biomedical equipment. Based on the documented ownership experiences of U.S. hospitals, Accruent Data Insights aggregates millions of data points and delivers valuable metrics in easy to consume visualizations to guide asset decisions.

Connectiv is Accruent’s Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) designed exclusively for the healthcare industry. Connectiv helps healthcare organizations consolidate facilities management (HFM), technology and device management (HTM), and information technology (IT) into a single user experience. Built on the ServiceNow platform, Connectiv supports healthcare organizations in their quest to transform the patient experience, gain real-time visibility into asset performance, optimize work productivity and ensure compliance with changing policies, laws and regulations.

New enhancements to the Accruent healthcare portfolio include:

Peer and institutional benchmarking functionality in Accruent Data Insights, allowing hospitals to compare their asset lifecycle management outcomes to other hospitals and locate opportunities to improve capital lifecycle decisions

Automated request management workflows in Connectiv to optimize equipment and service request experience, leverage situational context and eliminate fulfillment delays

Automated contracting workflows in Connectiv to improve customer contract management, and increase obligation and pricing transparency

These enhancements to the Accruent healthcare portfolio will help hospitals manage their resources most efficiently during critical times such as the response to COVID-19, assisting with such goals as:

Increasing staff productivity by improving service quality and request fulfillment response times (SLAs)

Improving margins by reducing capital spend and overbuying while improving equipment lifecycle decisions

Optimizing equipment management and elevating performance with accurate, comprehensive data

Increasing equipment availability, utilization and uptime

Efficiently managing customers and contractual obligations on an account level

Accruent solutions help more than 55% of U.S. hospitals manage their facilities and biomedical assets to improve operational efficiency and assure regulatory compliance. Hospitals and healthcare facilities have used Accruent solutions to manage more than 289 million work orders and track more than 17 million assets. Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities and telecommunications, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment.

“These enhancements will deliver significant time and cost savings across supply chain, nursing and service providers,” says Al Gresch, Vice President Healthcare Strategy, Accruent. “Data Insights helps drive capital decisions, decrease unnecessary spend, and allow for easy equipment performance comparisons against the industry. Customer contract management provides the tools to effectively run your outsource service businesses, and request management helps increase the time clinical staff spends at the bedside where they are most needed.”

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

