Accruent Partners with UK Facilities Leader Mitie to Drive Efficiencies and Generate Cost Savings for Clients

Austin, TX, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, announced that it has entered a partnership with UK facilities management and professional services company Mitie to provide remote asset monitoring for Mitie’s facilities management clients. Mitie’s diverse customer base spans a range of industries including retail, commercial real estate, telecommunications, government and industrial sectors. Mitie will deploy Accruent’s vx Observe internet of things (IoT) remote monitoring platform to monitor and control a range of assets encompassing multiple manufacturers and models, with initial implementation across more than 3,700 sites.

A recent Forrester report, Internet-Of-Things Heat Maps For Operational Excellence, 2019, cited a survey in which companies listed facility management as the most common use case for which they planned to implement IoT applications in the next twelve months. Among the use cases cited by Forrester for driving value across industries is the use of IoT applications to enable predictive maintenance and asset performance management. Not surprisingly, the return on IoT investments in predictive and proactive maintenance is also driving facilities services firms to leverage IoT applications for their clients.

Mitie is among the leading facilities management firms in the UK, managing more than five million assets for a wide range of leading public and private sector organizations. Its Service Operations Centre is the focal point for the digital transformation strategy that is driving improved productivity and improving client service. Mitie selected Accruent’s vx Observe IoT platform to deliver analytics and workflow that will provide data-driven support ensuring that its clients’ buildings and infrastructure assets continue to run at optimal and cost-efficient levels.

The addition of Accruent’s remote monitoring solution to Mitie’s service portfolio will offer client benefits that include:

Intelligent asset alarms management with automated triage processes to further reduce unnecessary service calls and business interruptions

Analysis of asset operating data to predict failure for proactive maintenance and reduce asset downtime

Early diagnosis of asset energy consumption anomalies to reduce costs and improve sustainability

Real-time visibility of asset performance to reduce risks associated with facility performance and safety

A unified dashboard showing asset performance across asset classes, manufacturers and models

Integration with HVAC and lighting systems as well as leading building management systems (BMS) to reduce implementation and data collection costs

“Adding Accruent’s remote monitoring solution to our portfolio of services gives Mitie additional tools to reduce costs for our clients and optimize performance and uptime of their assets,” said Ian Smithyman, Remote Operating Transformation Director, Mitie. “We selected vx Observe for its superior, market-leading capability to triage equipment performance issues as well as identifying and executing proactive maintenance and energy savings measures. The solution delivers valuable analytics for enhanced decision making, as well as integrated workflow capability to manage issues to resolution”.

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment, spanning the breadth of real estate, facilities and physical asset management. Accruent’s vx Observe solution provides remote monitoring for over 400,000 assets, across more than 25,000 locations worldwide, receiving and analyzing more than 250 billion asset data points annually. Accruent was recently recognized as an IoT market leader by analyst firm Verdantix in its 2019 Green Quadrant IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings.

“Building and asset automation, with advanced analysis, business rules and workflow is key to deploying a successful Smart Building strategy” noted Andrew Schafer, SVP & Managing Director, International at Accruent. “Our partnership with Mitie will be a step-change in the industry and we’re looking forward to working together to deliver tremendous efficiencies and cost savings to their clients”.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Mitie

mitie.com, @mitie

Founded in 1987, Mitie is the UK’s leading facilities management and professional services company. We offer a range of specialist services including Security, Engineering Services, Cleaning, Landscaping, Energy and Property Consultancy, Property Maintenance, and Custody Support Services. Mitie employs 49,000 people across the country, looking after a large, diverse, blue-chip customer base, from banks and retailers, to hospitals, schools and government offices. We take care of our customers’ people and buildings, by delivering the basics brilliantly and by deploying advanced technology. We are pioneers in the Connected Workspace, using smart analytics to provide valuable insight and deliver efficiencies to create outstanding work environments for customers.

