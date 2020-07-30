Accruit, a trusted national Qualified Intermediary (QI) of 1031 exchanges, announces a major release of Accruit Exchange Manager(SM) software

DENVER, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological innovation is woven into the operational culture of Accruit. In October 2000, Accruit became the first QI to complete a 1031 exchange via the Internet. It was a groundbreaking approach that paved the way for further innovation.

Leveraging technology to simplify the 1031 exchange process, Exchange ManagerSM offers a paperless workflow, tracking transactions in real time while also maintaining security standards required to protect 1031 exchange details. Architected with proven technology from Fortune 100 companies, the software is hosted in a redundant and fault-tolerant cloud data center, ensuring 24/7/365 availability. Data is encrypted and continuously backed up; access to the application is secured behind a robust web application firewall.

"Technology, expertise, flexibility, and the ability to scale with our operations was key when selecting the QI for our Company," says Patrick Esper, CAO of Home Partners. "Accruit's ability to integrate their platform with our process and evolve as our needs have change while ensuring our 1031 transactions are properly managed has been pivotal to our growth strategy."

"Accruit's ability to build custom technology sets them apart from other QIs," says President & CEO Brent Abrahm. This latest release expands the complete online workflow by launching functionality and tighter integrations with channel partners, high-volume clients, and tax advisors. Other features include integrating intake forms with third party back-end systems and communicating instantaneously with deal information.

Personal service is central to the Accruit experience. Exchange Manager handles the administrative burden of exchanges which provides Accruit representatives and subject matter experts time and flexibility to address a clients' unique needs.

About Accruit

Accruit is a Qualified Intermediary that facilitates all types of 1031 exchanges—forward, reverse and improvement—nationwide. The Accruit team has over 100 years' collective experience with thousands of exchanges, from the simplest to the most complex. Accruit's proprietary technology aids in providing an experience that leaves clients confident that their exchanges are safe and secure, every time.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accruit-a-trusted-national-qualified-intermediary-qi-of-1031-exchanges-announces-a-major-release-of-accruit-exchange-managersm-software-301103298.html

SOURCE Accruit, LLC