Accume Celebrates 25 Years and Announces New CEO, Michael Barrack

09/06/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, Accume Partners today announced key leadership changes, reaffirming the service principles that have marked Accume’s success since 1994.

Managing Director Michael Barrack has been chosen to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A Managing Director and substantial shareholder in Accume, since 2015, Michael is passionate about building long-term relationships with clients, and delivering business insight and lasting value to support their success. Michael previously headed the Client Services Division of Compushare, a nationwide leading technology management provider and was the Chief Executive Officer of iPay Technologies, a leading bill payment firm to community financial institutions.

Fred Nitting has returned to Accume Partners as Managing Director of the New York practice. Formerly the Financial Services Practice Leader and CEO of Accume Partners during the period 2007 – 2012, Fred has over 35 years of experience in both Professional Services (Big 4 and Consulting) and Private Industry. With a passion for building client relationships and outstanding service delivery, Fred brings with him boundless energy, experience and a proven record of client retention and service excellence in the professional services space.

Announcing the changes, Romir Bosu, CEO of Nadavon Capital Partners, shared “Accume Partners is focusing its energy and resources to the principles that have made Accume successful for the last 25 years – a dedicated focus on trusted advisory client relationships, quality service and deliverables, and a commitment to our client’s success and delivery of lasting value. I am confident that Accume will continue to deliver outstanding value to clients, partners and employees in the years to come.”

About the change, Michael Barrack remarked “I am excited to lead Accume and build on its history of delivering quality audit and advisory services through deep long-term client relationships. Throughout the company, there is a spirit of service and commitment to the client that is authentic and alive in Accume professionals; this 25th anniversary serves as a strong reminder of the unique role we play in the market and the important role we play in protecting, advising and supporting our clients over time. I look forward to continuing and expanding that legacy.”

Accume Partners is a trusted advisor that serves clients by delivering integrated Risk & Regulatory, Internal Audit, and Cybersecurity & Privacy solutions to help manage uncertainty and drive business value.


© Business Wire 2019
