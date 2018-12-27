Accurate Background : Expands Executive Leadership in Sales and Finance

Accurate Background has announced new leadership in Sales and Finance to
support and maintain its accelerated growth as a leader in background
screening. Industry expert and sales veteran Damian Villegas has joined
the company as Chief Sales Officer. In addition to Damian’s hiring, the
company also announced that experienced senior financial executive Peter
Harker has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Damian Villegas brings a tremendous amount of industry sales experience,
having previously worked at Sterling Talent Solutions as EVP of Global
Accounts and holding multiple senior leadership roles over 14 years at
the organization. Damian has a strong track record of building high
performing sales teams and winning large accounts in an
ultra-competitive market.
Peter Harker brings a seasoned record as a senior financial executive in
the technology industry and has successfully served as CFO in both
public and private companies. Peter previously held the role of CFO at
clean-tech company Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, and has held several
finance leadership roles across various industries.
“I was drawn to Accurate Background by the fabulous culture. Their level
of client and candidate focus has driven tremendous company success. I
can’t wait to add value through my industry Sales experience to help us
continue to grow as a leader in employment screening,” said Damian
Villegas.
Peter Harker also commented, “Working alongside Damian and the rest of
the team at Accurate Background is going to be a great experience. I
look forward to helping the company expand upon the success it has seen
over the years.”
Accurate Background CEO Dave Dickerson said, “Damian and Peter are
incredible additions to the Accurate Background team. We look forward to
their contributions toward our goal of helping even more companies make
informed hiring decisions.”
Accurate Background’s new leadership announcement comes after the
company was listed
in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ as a fastest growing technology
company in North America.
About Accurate Background
Accurate Background is a leading provider of automated workforce
screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from
emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant
solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the National
Association of Professional Background Screeners and has been recognized
by Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce
Hotlist. Learn more at accurate.com.
