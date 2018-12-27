Accurate Background : Expands Executive Leadership in Sales and Finance

The addition of a new CSO and CFO will continue to accelerate Accurate Background as a leading provider of background screening services

Accurate Background has announced new leadership in Sales and Finance to support and maintain its accelerated growth as a leader in background screening. Industry expert and sales veteran Damian Villegas has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. In addition to Damian’s hiring, the company also announced that experienced senior financial executive Peter Harker has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Damian Villegas brings a tremendous amount of industry sales experience, having previously worked at Sterling Talent Solutions as EVP of Global Accounts and holding multiple senior leadership roles over 14 years at the organization. Damian has a strong track record of building high performing sales teams and winning large accounts in an ultra-competitive market.

Peter Harker brings a seasoned record as a senior financial executive in the technology industry and has successfully served as CFO in both public and private companies. Peter previously held the role of CFO at clean-tech company Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, and has held several finance leadership roles across various industries.

“I was drawn to Accurate Background by the fabulous culture. Their level of client and candidate focus has driven tremendous company success. I can’t wait to add value through my industry Sales experience to help us continue to grow as a leader in employment screening,” said Damian Villegas.

Peter Harker also commented, “Working alongside Damian and the rest of the team at Accurate Background is going to be a great experience. I look forward to helping the company expand upon the success it has seen over the years.”

Accurate Background CEO Dave Dickerson said, “Damian and Peter are incredible additions to the Accurate Background team. We look forward to their contributions toward our goal of helping even more companies make informed hiring decisions.”

Accurate Background’s new leadership announcement comes after the company was listed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ as a fastest growing technology company in North America.

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a leading provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. Learn more at accurate.com.

