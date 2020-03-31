Accurate Background : to Appoint Tim Dowd as CEO

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, automated workforce screening solutions, today announced that Dave Dickerson, current Founder and CEO, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors on June 1, 2020. Tim Dowd, currently President and COO, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer on the same date and will continue to serve on the Accurate Board of Directors.

In his role as Executive Chairman, Dickerson will remain an employee of the Company and will help guide its future strategies and direction. "I am very proud of what we have accomplished during my time as CEO and look forward to being part of the Company's continued success. At its heart, Accurate is a company driven by delivering the best background check experience and I'm excited by the opportunities that lay ahead as we continue to push the boundaries of technology," Dickerson said. "I want to congratulate Tim on his expanded role. I have the utmost confidence in him and in the rest of the management team. Tim and I have spent the last five years working collaboratively to build the team and position the company for its next phase of growth. This move is part of a natural evolution for Accurate and allows me to focus on my passions as founder: determining how to best serve our customers and meet their evolving needs, innovating our products and enriching our company culture."

"Accurate is poised to lead the market in scale and innovation with our automated workforce screening and background check services. That is a credit to Dave's vision and the world-class customer service and technical teams we've built together that are the lifeblood of our business and keep us at the forefront of innovation," said Dowd. "We are committed to continuing to lead and innovate, identifying new ways to accelerate and simplify the background screening process, and ensuring businesses maintain full compliance with ever evolving regulations."

Dickerson founded Accurate in 1997 and has successfully grown the company to over 16,000 customers and 1,700 employees, both organically and through strategic acquisitions that have transformed the business into a leading global provider of background screening solutions. Today's announcement follows the recent completion of Accurate's acquisition of CareerBuilder Employment Screening (CBES). The acquisition strengthens Accurate's pre-and post-employment screening market leadership and accelerates the company's mission to deliver the most innovative and comprehensive screening services, which includes background checks, drug and health testing, I-9 verifications, driving history and compliance services.

Tim Dowd is a GE-trained executive with over 30 years of experience leading global information and technology-enabled service organizations. He has a proven ability to build and lead teams to deliver superior results at leading public and private corporations. He has been serving as President and COO of Accurate and was a member of Accurate's Board prior to joining the Company. Prior to this role, he served as CEO of Current Analysis and INPUT, President of USIS and in executive leadership roles at both Choicepoint and GE. He has also served on the Boards of Escreen, Lubricating Specialties Corp and Accurate. He holds an MBA from Emory University, a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a B.A. in Economics from Assumption College.

Bill Dyer, previous member of Accurate's Board of Directors, stated, "Dave's dedication to the company as Founder and CEO for the past 23 years has been instrumental to the company's success. He deserves incredible recognition for what he has accomplished in the role, and I'm pleased that he will continue to actively serve the company as Executive Chairman."

In addition to Dave's role as Executive Chairman, Accurate's Board of Directors includes Tim Dowd, as well as Marcelo Gigliani and Dave Evans from the Apax Digital Fund, the technology-focused growth equity fund advised by global private equity advisory firm Apax Partners.

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

