Ace Metrix : Launches Cultural Sensitivity Measure

Today Ace Metrix, the leader in measuring video advertising
effectiveness, launched an unprecedented approach that quantifies the
level of Cultural Sensitivity portrayed in advertising. Scores measuring
evidence of empowering and exploitative signal across all ages, genders,
ethnicities, religions etc. as well as the amplitude of overall signal
provide advertisers with a pragmatic understanding of viewer reaction to
their ad in terms of cultural and social issues. In addition, emotional
metrics and viewer verbatim comments lend further insight into specific
actions brands can take to reduce negative elements in their creative
and improve their overall Cultural Sensitivity Score.
“We live in a complicated world, with highly polarizing opinions and
cultural and social sensitivities. Dozens of groups, amplified by social
media, have advertisers worried they’ll be the target of the next
outcry, whether a brand intended to take a direct stand on an issue or
not. At the same time, there are hundreds of socially valuable
initiatives that brands align with, all coming with their own risks and
rewards,” said Peter Daboll, Ace Metrix CEO.
He continued, “Inspired by the current advertising climate, we wanted to
create an all inclusive score to help brands identify social/cultural
triggers in their creative to avoid misunderstandings and backlash. Too
many times brands are caught off guard by the unintended, sometimes
disastrous consequences of their messaging. Our Cultural Sensitivity
measurement mitigates that risk.”
The methodology is based on the same NLP and machine learning techniques
Ace Metrix leverages to measure emotion, where scores are passively
derived from voluntary respondent verbatim comments. In this way, scores
can be measured and compared on all ads including those previously
tested.
Other available metrics in the industry rely on leading questions that
are issue-specific making them vulnerable to both false positives and
negatives.
The overarching Cultural Sensitivity Score is comprised of three
components that provide advertisers with positive and negative scores as
well as the amount of comments:
-
Empower: This score signals the level of positive impact. It is
computed as a percentile against all ads with Empowering signal.
Scores range from 0 - 100.
-
Exploit: This score signals the level of negative impact. It is
computed as a percentile against all ads with Exploitative signal.
Scores range from 0 - 100.
-
Decibel (dB): This score measures the strength of total signal
(Empower and Exploit) detected. Scores range from 0 - 100.
In the example above, high tension is evident among viewer opinions
regarding recent creative from a brand that took a stand on masculinity.
While both elements achieved strong scores, Empowering outweighs Exploit
signal indicating more viewers approved of the ad than disapproved. On
top of that, the decibel is in the top percentile indicating most people
mentioned the ad’s cultural impact (whether positive or negative) in
their optional, free-form response.
Further analysis of emotional metrics and viewer verbatim comments for
the same spot revealed some disapproval stemmed from the creative
execution at the beginning, which fostered a more negative tone, rather
than the overall message of the ad:
“The message this ad is conveying is deep and very well thought out. As
men we need to push forward in the next step as a people; instead of
using the same techniques that men 100 years ago were using. This ad at
first made me a little upset at how the view of men and boys were being
portrayed, however about halfway through it changed to say we’re better
than how we used to be so I will in the future be buying from this
company!” Male 16-20
“I enjoyed how the ad elicited a bad response from me in the beginning
of the ad, then pulled a 180 degree turn and gave a more positive
message. It showed how [brand] was not trying to be sexist, by stating
"the best a man can get," but how they were trying to set a tone for
generations of people having respect for others.” Male, 36-49
“At first I didn't like the ad because of the harmful message it was
sending to boys, but then it took an unexpected turn and sent a much
more positive message and I love it.” Female 21-35
With full integration into the Ace Metrix reporting system, brands can
filter Cultural Sensitivity scores based on demographics and custom
targets to identify how different segments are affected by cultural
cues. Scores can also be easily reported at campaign and overall brand
levels.
About Ace Metrix Inc.
Ace Metrix measures ad creative effectiveness based on viewer reaction
to video ads, providing the advertising industry an unbiased resource to
measure creative impact. Ace Metrix scores every national television and
digital ad across 118 categories creating a complete comparative
database comprised of over 90,000 ads—Ace Metrix LIVE®. A unique panel
of at least 500 consumers, demographically balanced to the U.S. census,
scores each ad in the exact same manner. The results are presented on a
scale of 1–950, which represents scoring on creative attributes such as
Attention, Likeability, Information, Change, Relevance, Desire and
Watchability. Ace Metrix applies an NLP and machine learning algorithm
to the hundreds of qualitative verbatim responses collected for each ad,
generating an additional 57 emotional metrics.
Note: Ace Metrix®, the Ace Metrix logo design, Ace Score®, Ace Metrix
LIVE® and Creative Lifecycle Management® are registered trademarks of
Ace Metrix. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
