Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acendre : Receives FedRAMP Authorization from US Federal Government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

Acendre, a worldwide leader in secure, cloud-based talent management software, today announced that it has achieved compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

During the course of the FedRAMP Authorization process, Acendre worked closely with an accredited third-party assessment organization (3PAO) and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) to review and assess Acendre’s products.

By achieving a FedRAMP Authorization, Acendre has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring a secure solution for U.S. Federal Government clients looking to effectively recruit, manage, engage, and develop their employees.

The President’s Management Agenda (PMA) states that IT modernization is critical to driving increased efficiency, effectiveness and transparency in the federal government. Earlier this year, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a cybersecurity report that stated 74 percent of agencies were either “At Risk” or “High Risk.” With the FedRAMP Authorization, federal agencies now have assurance that Acendre’s recruitment, performance management and people analytics solutions meet the rigid security requirements of the U.S. Federal Government.

“The FedRAMP Authorization process is extremely rigorous, as the bar is set very high,” said Sudeep Dharan, chief technology officer for Acendre. “At Acendre, nothing is more important than our customers’ security, privacy and reliability needs. FedRAMP Authorization demonstrates this commitment, and ensures our technology meets the highest standards for security and reliability. We are pleased to provide solutions that meet the stringent and very high requirements of federal agencies.”

To learn more about Acendre is helping federal agencies improve their hiring, onboarding, performance management, employee engagement and development, visit https://acendre.com/industries/us-federal-government.

To learn more about Acendre’s In Process status and the FedRAMP program, visit the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About Acendre

Acendre is a worldwide leader in secure cloud-based talent management software. The company’s solutions address the unique needs of organizations that require a high level of configurability to manage complex workflows and interoperability challenges. Acendre serves both public and private sectors, including Government, Education, Healthcare & Community Services, Utilities and Mining.

With offices in three continents, the company’s solutions are deployed in over 200 organizations around the globe, including almost 100 federal agencies, helping these organizations recruit, engage, retain and develop their employees to improve workforce performance. A recipient of numerous awards and with almost 400,000 users, Acendre processes over two million resumes a year and over two million transactions every week.

To learn more about Acendre, visit acendre.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - NEX Group plc
PR
04:23pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Rebound Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market
AQ
04:23pHiscox Selects Hi Marley's Intelligent Messaging Solution for Customer Communication
PR
04:23pDeparture of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
GL
04:23pGlobal High Strength Steel Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2018 to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:22pVEDANTA RESOURCES : Proposed entry into 41 revenue sharing contracts
PU
04:22pFAIR OAKS INCOME FUND : Publication of Interim Financial Report
PU
04:22pPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of LEATHER AND TANNERIES Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
04:22pSAP : Building a Business Case for Sustainability through Data
PU
04:22pPAK ELEKTRON : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of CABLE AND ELECTRICAL GOODS Dated 29-08-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
3U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
4LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) : LEOVEGAS PUBL : Group launches BetUK as new sports betting brand in the UK
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk doubles down on 'pedo' claims against UK cave diver

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.