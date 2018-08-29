Acendre : Receives FedRAMP Authorization from US Federal Government

Acendre,
a worldwide leader in secure, cloud-based talent management software,
today announced that it has achieved compliance with the Federal Risk
and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a U.S. government-wide
program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment,
authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.
During the course of the FedRAMP Authorization process, Acendre worked
closely with an accredited third-party assessment organization (3PAO)
and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) to review and assess
Acendre’s products.
By achieving a FedRAMP Authorization, Acendre has demonstrated its
commitment to ensuring a secure solution for U.S. Federal Government
clients looking to effectively recruit, manage, engage, and develop
their employees.
The President’s Management Agenda (PMA) states that IT modernization is
critical to driving increased efficiency, effectiveness and transparency
in the federal government. Earlier this year, the Office of Management
and Budget (OMB) issued a cybersecurity report
that stated 74 percent of agencies were either “At Risk” or “High Risk.”
With the FedRAMP Authorization, federal agencies now have assurance that
Acendre’s recruitment, performance management and people analytics
solutions meet the rigid security requirements of the U.S. Federal
Government.
“The FedRAMP Authorization process is extremely rigorous, as the bar is
set very high,” said Sudeep Dharan, chief technology officer for
Acendre. “At Acendre, nothing is more important than our customers’
security, privacy and reliability needs. FedRAMP Authorization
demonstrates this commitment, and ensures our technology meets the
highest standards for security and reliability. We are pleased to
provide solutions that meet the stringent and very high requirements of
federal agencies.”
To learn more about Acendre is helping federal agencies improve their
hiring, onboarding, performance management, employee engagement and
development, visit https://acendre.com/industries/us-federal-government.
To learn more about Acendre’s In Process status and the FedRAMP program,
visit the FedRAMP
Marketplace.
About Acendre
Acendre is a worldwide leader in secure cloud-based talent management
software. The company’s solutions address the unique needs of
organizations that require a high level of configurability to manage
complex workflows and interoperability challenges. Acendre serves both
public and private sectors, including Government, Education, Healthcare
& Community Services, Utilities and Mining.
With offices in three continents, the company’s solutions are deployed
in over 200 organizations around the globe, including almost 100 federal
agencies, helping these organizations recruit, engage, retain and
develop their employees to improve workforce performance. A recipient of
numerous awards and with almost 400,000 users, Acendre processes over
two million resumes a year and over two million transactions every week.
To learn more about Acendre, visit acendre.com
