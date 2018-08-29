Acendre : Receives FedRAMP Authorization from US Federal Government

Acendre, a worldwide leader in secure, cloud-based talent management software, today announced that it has achieved compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

During the course of the FedRAMP Authorization process, Acendre worked closely with an accredited third-party assessment organization (3PAO) and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) to review and assess Acendre’s products.

By achieving a FedRAMP Authorization, Acendre has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring a secure solution for U.S. Federal Government clients looking to effectively recruit, manage, engage, and develop their employees.

The President’s Management Agenda (PMA) states that IT modernization is critical to driving increased efficiency, effectiveness and transparency in the federal government. Earlier this year, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a cybersecurity report that stated 74 percent of agencies were either “At Risk” or “High Risk.” With the FedRAMP Authorization, federal agencies now have assurance that Acendre’s recruitment, performance management and people analytics solutions meet the rigid security requirements of the U.S. Federal Government.

“The FedRAMP Authorization process is extremely rigorous, as the bar is set very high,” said Sudeep Dharan, chief technology officer for Acendre. “At Acendre, nothing is more important than our customers’ security, privacy and reliability needs. FedRAMP Authorization demonstrates this commitment, and ensures our technology meets the highest standards for security and reliability. We are pleased to provide solutions that meet the stringent and very high requirements of federal agencies.”

To learn more about Acendre is helping federal agencies improve their hiring, onboarding, performance management, employee engagement and development

To learn more about Acendre's In Process status and the FedRAMP program

Acendre is a worldwide leader in secure cloud-based talent management software. The company’s solutions address the unique needs of organizations that require a high level of configurability to manage complex workflows and interoperability challenges. Acendre serves both public and private sectors, including Government, Education, Healthcare & Community Services, Utilities and Mining.

With offices in three continents, the company’s solutions are deployed in over 200 organizations around the globe, including almost 100 federal agencies, helping these organizations recruit, engage, retain and develop their employees to improve workforce performance. A recipient of numerous awards and with almost 400,000 users, Acendre processes over two million resumes a year and over two million transactions every week.

