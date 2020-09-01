Log in
Acendre :'s Partnership with Go1 Unlocks Stronger Engagement for Online Learning

09/01/2020 | 01:02am EDT

Acendre is pleased to announce a partnership with Go1, the leader in on-demand training that allows organisations to upscale their workforce.

Inquisiq, Acendre’s Learning Management Solution, has been carefully designed to seamlessly blend the most advanced eLearning technology with time-tested conventional training methods - all within a rich learning ecosystem that fosters collaboration and communication.

“By partnering with Go1 we are now able to provide high-quality content across a range of topics from the best providers around the world accessible within our learning management system,” Acendre APAC managing director Liam Ackland said. “The comprehensive Go1 course catalogue delivers off-the-shelf and mobile-ready e-learning courses without the need for a third-party integration, which will enhance our customer's experience on the Inquisiq platform.”

“Go1 helps millions of people in thousands of organisations engage in learning that is key to their personal and professional development,” Go1 co-founder and chief revenue officer Chris Eigeland said. “The partnership will provide organisations with a pathway to upskill their workforce, especially at a time when remote working and learning is in high demand. I have no doubt that our offering will enhance employers’ ability to equip their staff with the best tools for learning and career progression.”

To see the seamless integration firsthand you can request a demo today!

About Acendre

Acendre is a leading provider of highly secure cloud-based talent management software that empowers organizations to enhance their workforces. The company’s innovative solutions provide data and insight that address the unique needs of organizations in regulated industries that require a high level of configurability to manage complex workflows and interoperability challenges. Acendre serves both public and private sectors, including government, education, healthcare, utilities, and mining. To learn more about Acendre, visit Acendre.com.

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organisations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world’s top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organisation needs in a single solution. With over 1.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.

Go1.com has raised over US$80 million in total funding from investors including M12 - Microsoft’s venture fund, Madrona Venture Group, SEEK, Salesforce Ventures, Shark Tank investor Steve Baxter and Oxford University. To learn more about Go1, visit www.go1.com.


© Business Wire 2020
