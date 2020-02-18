Log in
Acentrus Specialty : Offers Industry's Largest Specialty Pharmacy Network

02/18/2020 | 10:34am EST

Acentrus Specialty™, an Integrated Care Network and health system solution for specialty pharmacy, is vital to health systems to help them keep their patients inside the medical home. The Acentrus network includes 97 health system clients, the largest of its kind in the United States.

Acentrus enhances specialty pharmacy product access and control for health systems and hospitals; participation is open to organizations of all sizes and types, regardless of GPO affiliation. The integrated network managed by Acentrus includes health systems, pharmaceutical manufacturers and payer organizations that provide patients access to specialty pharmaceuticals.

“Health systems face hurdles in creating and operating outpatient specialty pharmacies, which is essential for maintaining continuity of care for their patients,” said George Zula, vice president, Acentrus Specialty. “Acentrus has limited drug distribution agreements in place with manufacturers that provide critical access to life-saving medications for patients undergoing treatment at network client hospitals. When the patient’s care remains with the health system’s specialty pharmacy post-discharge or after leaving the clinic, medication compliance is enhanced, which leads to improved patient outcomes.”

Acentrus clients include many of the nation’s most advanced health systems where clinical leaders are treating patients. Acentrus provides services and support that help health systems gain access to product. Clients that participate in the Acentrus network are evaluated for their ability to meet the clinical, operational and data eligibility requirements set by manufacturers to gain access to limited distribution product. There is no cost for health systems to join the Acentrus network.

When organizations join Acentrus, the benefits are many. For a health system client, the benefits of the Acentrus program include access to product, access to a peer network for best practice sharing and access to analytics and benchmarking. For patients, this access to care results in decreased time to begin treatment, reduces the likelihood they will stop taking medication and increases compliance with taking the treatment they were prescribed.

About Acentrus Specialty

Acentrus Specialty is the Integrated Care Network and health system solution for specialty pharmacy, addressing the largest and fastest growing area of health care expenditures by empowering members to deliver exceptional, cost-effective, locally-integrated care. This is accomplished through a comprehensive, coordinated portfolio of services and specialty pharmacy products, as well as member sharing of clinical and operational best practices. The client network of 97 health systems is made up of 530 hospitals comprised mostly of Academic Medical Centers and Integrated Delivery Networks, serving 4.2 million inpatient admissions annually, treated by 159,000 physicians. Follow Acentrus on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/acentrus-specialty or on the web at www.acentrusrx.com.


© Business Wire 2020
