Acer Laptop, PC & Monitor Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Acer Aspire, Nitro & Predator Helios Computer Sales Researched by Saver Trends

11/28/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Acer gaming PC, laptop and monitor deals of 2019

Compare all the best Acer deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Saver Trends have found the best Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops, Nitro 5 gaming PCs, Aspire laptops, Chromebooks and monitor deals and are listing them below.

Best Acer deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Acer’s savvy products range from personal computers to laptops, Chromebooks and tablets. One of their high-end merchandise, the Predator Helios 300, is loaded with 9th Gen Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Technology which is a step up from its predecessor, Acer Nitro 5’s 8th Gen Intel Core i5. Acer also offers entry to mid-level laptops with its Aspire series to cater perfectly for the daily professional workload. This company also manufactures a wide array of ergonomic accessories like monitors, projects, and peripherals.

What is the meaning behind Black Friday? One theory is that retailers see improved sales during the holiday sales and go ‘into the black’ which has given rise to the name "Black Friday".

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
