Acessa Health Receives FDA Clearance for the Acessa ProVu System® - The Next Generation Advancement in Uterine Fibroid Treatment

Acessa Health Inc., developer of the Acessa System®, today
announced 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) and U.S. commercial availability of the Acessa System’s most
advanced and proprietary technology, the Acessa ProVu System. A
fully-integrated radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound visualization, and
guidance mapping system, Acessa ProVu enables physicians to effectively
and safely treat women with symptomatic uterine fibroids.
The Acessa Procedure™ is specifically designed to treat women suffering
from uterine fibroids and is clinically proven with long-term data as a
safe alternative to hysterectomy. Nearly 3,000 procedures have been
performed to-date. Acessa ProVu is the third generation of Acessa’s
minimally invasive, laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation solution – and
is the first and only solution with a category 1 CPT reimbursement code
and widely established coverage.
“The FDA clearance of Acessa ProVu is a significant step forward in
terms of offering patients more minimally invasive options to address
their fibroids,” said Dr. Regina Benjamin, MD, 18th Surgeon
General of the United States.
Uterine fibroids affect 70–80% of women under the age of 55. In the
U.S., hysterectomy has historically been the primary treatment for
fibroids. As a result, hysterectomy is the second most common surgery
performed on reproductive-aged women. The Acessa Procedure™ is a safe,
effective, and minimally invasive alternative. The procedure requires no
cutting or suturing of uterine tissue and patients typically go home the
same day, experiencing minimal discomfort and a rapid return to normal
activities.
“The Acessa System is the most utilized and advanced procedure for
laparoscopic radiofrequency ablation of symptomatic uterine fibroids.
After personally treating over 300 patients to-date, I am thrilled to
incorporate the Acessa ProVu System in my practice,” said Dr. Abraham
Shashoua, Director of Minimally Invasive and Robotic Gynecologic Surgery
at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
“We have seen substantial benefits of laparoscopic radiofrequency
ablation for the treatment of symptomatic fibroids,” said David
Eisenstein, MD the Director of Henry Ford Health System’s Center of
Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology. “As the Principal
Investigator of TRUST and Co-Investigator of COMPARE-UF, two large
fibroid treatment studies, we are excited for Acessa ProVu, which
integrates imaging and energy into one system which will improve surgeon
efficiency and accuracy in providing this minimally invasive option to
patients.”
“Acessa Health is delighted to usher in our next phase of innovation
with the introduction of Acessa ProVu,” said Kim Rodriguez, President
and Chief Executive Officer of Acessa Health Inc. “Each phase of
innovation – the original Acessa System, Acessa Guidance System and now
the Acessa ProVu System – represent a significant improvement in
performance and the opportunity to further support our physician
partners who help women suffering from uterine fibroid symptoms.”
About Acessa ProVu Procedure
Unlike many alternative interventions, the Acessa ProVu System can treat
nearly all sizes and locations of fibroids – including those outside the
uterine cavity and within uterine walls. The Acessa procedure is a
minimally invasive, outpatient treatment that involves two small
incisions and uses radiofrequency ablation (i.e., heat) to destroy each
targeted fibroid by applying controlled energy through a small needle
array. The treated tissue may then be completely reabsorbed. There is no
cutting or suturing of uterine tissue, patients experience minimal
post-procedure discomfort and typically return to normal activities in
3-5 days.
About Acessa Health Inc.
Acessa Health is a women’s health innovator dedicated to advancing
minimally invasive, uterine-sparing solutions for women with symptomatic
fibroids. The company introduced the use of radiofrequency ablation for
the treatment of uterine fibroids and is continuing to develop
technologies that improve the lives of its patients. Acessa Health’s
headquarters are in Austin, TX. For more information, visit AcessaProcedure.com.
