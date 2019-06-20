Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aceto : Names Gilles Cottier as Chief Executive Officer and Rakesh Sachdev as Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 12:03pm BST

Following New Mountain Capital’s growth investment into Aceto, life sciences materials veterans joining to lead Aceto in its next phase of growth

Aceto, a leading virtual manufacturer engaged in the development, marketing and sale of specialty materials serving the life sciences, nutrition, agricultural and advanced technology end markets, announced the appointment of Gilles Cottier as Chief Executive Officer and Rakesh Sachdev as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Gilles and Rakesh to Aceto,” said Andre Moura, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital. “Gilles and Rakesh have both demonstrated an exceptional ability to understand customer need and create value for customers, employees and supplier partners within the specialty materials and life sciences industries. We look forward to working closely with Gilles and Rakesh as we invest behind a growth plan to continue Aceto’s success in the markets it serves.”

Mr. Cottier brings more than 30 years of global industry leadership experience in life sciences, fine chemicals, and research chemicals to his new role at Aceto. Most recently, he served as Head of Bioscience at Lonza. Previously, he had held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at Sigma Aldrich during his nearly 30 years there, including his role as Executive Vice President and President of the Sigma Aldrich Fine Chemicals Commercial Unit. Mr. Cottier earned a master’s degree in organic chemistry from the Ecole Supérieure de Chimie Industrielle de Lyon and the advanced management program from the Harvard Business School in Boston.

“I am excited to join Aceto, and I look forward to partnering with Aceto’s long-standing management team and associates to build on Aceto’s impressive growth track record,” said Mr. Cottier. “With its unique market presence, data resources and strong relationships, Aceto is well positioned to continue to invest in building differentiated capabilities and expanding its value proposition to customers and supplier partners.”

Mr. Sachdev recently retired as the CEO of Platform Specialty Products. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Sigma Aldrich, a global life sciences materials and technology company from 2010 to 2015, where he led the organization through its sale to Merck KGaA. Mr. Sachdev earned an M.B.A. from Indiana University, a master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi. He also serves as a Senior Adviser at New Mountain Capital and as a director of Avantor Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Regal Beloit Corporation, and Washington University in St. Louis.

“Aceto is a leading player in the specialty materials and life science spaces,” said Mr. Sachdev. “Alongside New Mountain, Gilles, and the rest of the management team, I look forward to executing on a strategy to invest in key initiatives and promote accelerated growth going forward. I am thrilled to work once again with Gilles, who, at Sigma Aldrich, consistently demonstrated his outstanding ability to lead and to execute on our strategy in the life sciences and specialty materials spaces.”

About Aceto

Founded in 1947, Aceto is a leading global virtual manufacturer supplying niche, differentiated specialty materials in life sciences and advanced technology end markets. With business operations in nine countries, Aceto distributes over 1,100 chemical compounds used principally by the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, agricultural, and specialty chemical industries. Aceto’s global operations, including a significant staff on the ground in China and India, are distinctive in the industry and enable its worldwide sourcing and regulatory capabilities.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aPRIORTECH : Camtek / Camtek News
AQ
07:36aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHIEC Receives Japan Society of Industrial Machinery Manufacturers' "Chairman's Award" for Innovative High-viscosity Sludge Dryers
AQ
07:36aTESLA : Want your Tesla painted black? That'll be an extra $1,000, please
AQ
07:36aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Thar 700 (Signature Edition) launched at Rs. 9.99 lakh
AQ
07:36aTECH MAHINDRA : to acquire Canadian Consulting firm Objectwise
AQ
07:35aROAN RESOURCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aCarnival Lowers Full-Year Profit Outlook
DJ
07:34aRENAULT : Waymo joins Renault, Nissan to build autonomous vehicles
AQ
07:34aNIKON : Investment in Canadian company, wrnch, Inc.
AQ
07:34aTop ECB supervisor unhappy with bankers' cash bonuses
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About