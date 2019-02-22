AchievaMed : Leads Charge to Provide Exclusively Domestic MSO Services

With health plans facing increased scrutiny for utilizing offshore resources, Managed Service Organizations will struggle to pivot and meet compliance requirements

AchievaMed, a leading Managed Services Organization (MSO), is standing firm in their commitment to employing domestic talent in servicing their growing portfolio of medical group and health system customers.

Since healthcare is the last major industry in America to adopt technology, it has become a haven for cybercriminals. New-age risk factors such as identity theft and ransomware are creating never-before-seen problems for Covered Entities across the country – and beyond. It is reported that most Covered Entities are not aware or otherwise unsure if work is being outsourced overseas by third-party vendors.

According to the Information Security Media Group, 91 breaches occurred in 2018, impacting more than 4.3 million patients and costing consumers and healthcare organizations millions in fines and remediation costs.

Patient privacy and security are paramount in healthcare. Unfortunately, offshore service providers don’t always observe best practices and often take shortcuts. The most practical way to eliminate this risk factor is to work within U.S. borders.

To quash the notion that domestic resources can be less productive and come at a higher cost, AchievaMed points to the aggressive completion of medical claims run-out for Employee Health Systems Medical Group, Inc. AchievaMed worked with California state regulators and several major health plans to facilitate the planning and execution of nearly 50,000 claims within a short period of 12 months.

This year, AchievaMed plans to scale operations in the Los Angeles-area and to add physician-centric solutions to their suite of services. In parallel, AchievaMed will continue to invest in and enhance their proprietary technology platforms designed to streamline medical claims management and internal workflows.

AchievaMed’s Chief Technology Officer Felipe Benavidez adds, “Our technology stack is superior to that of our competitors, but relies on much of the same foundational technology. We want to collaborate with other service providers that are most interested in making the patient-physician relationship a top priority. We believe the best way forward is to invest in automation and cutting-edge compliance.”

About AchievaMed

AchievaMed is a first-of-its-kind technology-enabled Managed Service Organization (MSO). We strive to connect major stakeholders to improve the coordination of care across the healthcare continuum. Our process is designed to reduce fragmentation of care and to provide actionable information to members of the healthcare community.

