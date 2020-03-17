Log in
Achieving Combined Cost Savings of Over $12 Million for a Canned Food Company | Request a FREE Proposal from SpendEdge for Detailed Insights

03/17/2020 | 10:23am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest achieving combined cost savings of over $12 million for a canned food company. The case study highlights how the insights provided by our experts helped the manufacturer to redesign its supply chain effectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005521/en/

Project background

The company wanted to eliminate unnecessary transport and handling of their goods. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to design and implement a robust supply chain process.
  • Objective 2: They also wanted to create a more flexible and responsive supply chain while reducing its complexity.
  • Interested in gaining comprehensive insights? Request a free demo to gain actionable insights to devise effective supply chain strategies.

“With an effective supply chain management process, food manufacturers can maximize customer value and achieve a sustainable competitive advantage,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading canned food company in the US – created a responsive and flexible supply chain. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Make better buying decisions.
  • Achieve combined cost savings of over $12 million.
  • Are you looking for insights to improve supply chain management? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: The customized solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the canned food manufacturer to evaluate and optimize the existing supply chain model. The insights provided helped the client to examine each area of the supply chain including the locations, resources, and products to devise the solution that works best for the business. This helped the client's customers to make better buying decisions, thereby, providing a competitive edge to the canned food manufacturer. The solution further helped the client strengthen its position in different markets.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a canned food manufacturer to achieve a significant cost savings company, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
