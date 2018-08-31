Achieving Market Growth and Improved Customer Retention for E Waste Recycling Services – A Quantzig Case Study

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest engagement on customer
segmentation solution for a leading e waste recycling services provider.
The client, a leading e waste recycling company that accounts for
majority shares in the e waste recycling market wanted to gain a deeper
understanding of the customer behavior in specific regions and
understand their profit potential.
According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig,
“Customer segmentation models will help create suitable marketing
strategies that are tailored to the customers’ needs.”
Increasing environmental awareness and the establishment of stringent
regulations have paved a favorable path of growth for the e waste
recycling industry. The recent surge in urbanization and the buying power of
consumers have fueled the growth of electronic appliances as a necessity
for every urban household. This is consequently resulting in the quick
production of electronic goods with shorter shelf life and inadvertently
generating more e waste and subsequently setting the podium for a
thriving e waste recycling industry.
The customer segmentation solution helped the client to devise a
marketing strategy based on the customer’s needs, behavior, and
demographics. The client was able to analyze the behavior of the
population by breaking them into segments.
This customer segmentation solution provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Attain efficient investment allocation and ensure
maximum and assured revenue generation
-
Analyze the behavior of the population by breaking them into segments
-
This customer segmentation solution offered
predictive insights on:
-
Devising marketing strategies based on each customer segment
-
Identifying potential customers as well as garnering customer
interest and subscription for their services
-
View the complete customer segmentation solution summary here:
https://www.quantzig.com/content/e-waste-recycling-customer-segmentation-strategy
