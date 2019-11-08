Log in
Achiko Ltd.: Fintech Achiko Limited lists its shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange

11/08/2019 | 03:30am EST

DGAP-News: Achiko Ltd. / Key word(s): IPO
Achiko Ltd.: Fintech Achiko Limited lists its shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange

08.11.2019 / 09:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (AS A WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR FOR THE USA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THIS COULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE APPLICABLE LAWS UNDER THAT JURISDICTION

Fintech Achiko Limited lists its shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, 8th November 2019 - Achiko Limited ("Achiko", ISIN KGY0101M1024), a leading provider of game payment services in Indonesia, today lists its 89'632'142 shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange at a reference price of USD 0.70 per share. The free float amounts to 41.2 percent at the time of the listing.

"Our decision to list on the Swiss stock exchange SIX is a strategic choice, taken with a long-term view. Switzerland is a vibrant and growing hub for Fintech innovation with a strong and supportive regulatory environment. We are planning to open a local branch here in Switzerland to support strategic partnerships in Europe." said Allen Wu, Chairman of Achiko. "We are delighted to be listed at SIX Swiss Exchange and look forward to continuing Achiko's success story with our expanded investor base."

Achiko provides payment solutions for games and digital commerce through different channels such as telephone bill, stores, e-wallets and ATMs. It constantly seeks applications that go beyond the gaming market. Following the listing of its shares at SIX Swiss Exchange, Achiko will continue to evaluate such applications with the aim to provide a broader range of financial services.

In Achiko's starting primary market in Indonesia, about half of the approximately 260 million inhabitants do not have a bank account, and for those who have a bank account the level of credit card and consumer credit options remain low. Worldwide, the number of people who do not have their own bank account is estimated at around 1.7 billion. In addition to Achiko's current activities in Indonesia, Thailand and also the Philippines, Myanmar and Vietnam are among the most important target markets for regional expansion.

About Achiko

Achiko is the holding company of the Mimopay and Kryptonite businesses. The group has branch offices in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

Achiko has an experienced management team which has a track record building internationally recognised digital businesses and has also implemented them for companies like Disney, TimeWarner (now WarnerMedia), Samsung, Kakao, Leon Entertainment and many others.

Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field.

Further information can be found on www.achiko.co

Press Contact

Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus/ Dr. Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of the Company and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar communication within the meaning of article 652a, 752 and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The listing is being made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the published securities prospectus (including any amendments thereto, if any). An investment decision regarding the securities of the Company should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The prospectus is available free of charge in Switzerland, for 12 months following the first day of trading at ISP Securities AG, Bellerivestrasse 45, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland and at Achiko Limited, HLX Management Limited, 5th Floor, Anderson Square Building, 64 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 31325 SMB, Grand Cayman KY1-1206, Cayman Islands (email: investor@achiko.com).

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the securities in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. THIS COMMUNICATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL, OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.


08.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

908111  08.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=908111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
