Acker : Announces Extraordinary $50M+ Autumn Auction Season

Introduces New “In Bond, In London” Initiative

Acker, 2018’s leading global wine auction house, has just launched its first September auction in New York, igniting an electric start to the Fall auction season with anticipated proceeds for the next four months expected to exceed US $50 million. With the impending launch of its September 20-21 Hong Kong auction bringing the month's auction totals to over $15 million, Acker is concurrently announcing its “In Bond, In London” initiative, providing its clients the opportunity to transport and store wines tax-free to bonded warehouses in London.

The first of two, two-day live auctions in September begins in New York on Thursday, September 5th at Le Bernardin Prive and continues Saturday, September 7th at Marea. This $7 million sale features an incredible composition of fine and rare wines, led by the collection of “Mr. Burgundy.” His collection is the largest in the auction and features nearly 300 lots focused on the “Elite Eight” producers of Burgundy: Rousseau, Vogue, Leroy, DRC, Dujac, Roumier, Coche-Dury and Leflaive, alongside many other choice lots.

On Saturday, September 7th, the most featured collection is from a gentleman known as “The Mayfair Man,” with almost every wine in his collection purchased En Primeur and directly from London’s top merchants, all resting since inception in bonded storage in London. Lots from this collection include an incredible lineup of Bordeaux from renowned Chateaux Petrus, Haut Brion and Latour, with red and white Burgundian paragons Rousseau, Roumier, Dujac, DRC, Leroy, and Mugnier, 14 lots from icons Arnaud Ente, 18 lots of Coche-Dury, as well as a stellar collection of incredible Italians featuring Giacosa, Mascarello, Gaja, Roagna, Solaia, Biondi Santi, Soldera, Masseto, and Sassicaia. Wines purchased from this collection may remain in bonded storage in London via Acker’s new service to assist clients with facilitating bonded storage. The wines may also be temperature-control shipped anywhere in the world including the major wine hubs of Hong Kong and New York at favorable rates, including free to New York for all New York auctions. Other top lots in the September 5th and 7th New York auction include a Methuselah of 2001 DRC La Tache in its original wooden case, original cases of 1999 Rousseau Chambertins, an OWC of magnums of rare 1990 Chateau Petrus, massive magnum verticals including 16 vintages of Giacomo Conterno Barolo Monfortino Riserva going back to 1988 and 32 vintages of Vega Sicilia Unico going back to 1960, a case of 2012 Coche-Dury Meursault Perrieres in original packaging, and a stretch of Madeira dating back more than a century, with vintages back to 1863 and much more.

Says Chairman John Kapon of his excitement about this auction season, “This summer has been one of the busiest I can remember, all in the pursuit of great wine. Our September auctions are exactly how we wanted to kick off this new season in New York, and we are just getting started with an extraordinary $15 Million Dollar month. Announcing our "In Bond, In London" initiative gives me tremendous satisfaction, offering clients worldwide another opportunity to invest in wine tax free.” Acker now has presences in New York, Hong Kong and London, the three most important wine hubs in the world, on the cusp of its Bicentennial Anniversary in 2020.

About Acker

Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world’s largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since third generation wine merchant John Kapon, Chairman of Acker, started the auction business in 1998, the house has gained worldwide recognition. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, in-store tastings of high-end wines daily, and its ne plus ultra – fine and rare wine auctions.

