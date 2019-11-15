Acorio : Named Boston Globe's Top Place to Work for Third Year in a Row

The Elite ServiceNow consultancy is the only company to be named a number one employer three years in a row

Today, Acorio was named the number one Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe for the third year in a row. With over 200 employees, Acorio was voted the Top Mid-Sized company to work for in the Globe’s 12th annual employee-based survey award. Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state across several metrics including employee engagement, retention, culture programs, benefits, and management.

“We tell our employees that this is their company, and as long as they think big (and, as our CEO likes to say, shoot for the moon), Acorio will follow suit. I am inspired every day at Acorio because I know that authenticity is expected from its employees and that we make bringing your whole self to work safe.” – Jen Miller, VP of People, Acorio

With a commitment to culture since its founding, Acorio has a deliberate strategic focus on all aspects of their employee experience. In fact, in a 1,000 plus Partner ecosystem, Acorio is the only ServiceNow Partner to be an employer of choice according to Inc. Magazine’s 2019 Best Workplace List as well as the Boston Globe’s list.

Today’s news comes on the heels of last Friday’s announcement that Acorio was named a Top Women-Lead Business by The Commonwealth Institute in November 2019 and is another milestone in the company's commitment to world-class culture and dedication to diversity. Foundational to that success, according to Miller, is that Acorio took the time to decide who they are (and document it in a culture code) from the beginning. Our culture was never an afterthought to the team, but a factor in every initiative and corporate decision. To keep the culture initiatives moving forward, the company has a full-time Culture Coordinator and an employee-facilitated Advisory Council to present ideas or issues to the leadership team.

"I love that Acorio is the type of company where people are encouraged and supported to do the best they are capable of doing and coached to find new strengths and talents. This is so unusual and so wonderful." - Barbara Hare, Director of Business Process Consulting, Acorio

To learn more about Acorio, or to join our team, visit us at www.acorio.com/careers.

About Acorio

An Elite ServiceNow partner, Acorio is the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy in the world. Founded in 2013 by a team of consulting veterans, the firm now employs over 200 employees focusing 100 percent on ServiceNow. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Acorio has nine regional hubs across the U.S. and an international presence in Spain and Australia. The consultancy serves Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients in industries ranging from Finance and Healthcare to Defense and Engineering.

One of the Boston breakout start-up successes, Acorio was recently named a Best-of-the-Best professional service firms on SPI’s annual list and made the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in both 2019 and 2018. Acorio has also earned back-to-back-to-back placement on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast 50 companies to watch list and is an employer of choice according to the Boston Globe and Inc. Magazine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005214/en/